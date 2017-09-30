New preschool, day care closer to reality in Plainfield

Plainfield families will soon have increased access to high-quality early education and care when the new Primrose School of Plainfield opens its doors. Franchise Owners Harleen Kaur and Ravipal Singh Arora hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in August.

“We have been connected to the Plainfield community for nearly 10 years and have witnessed the tremendous growth in the area,” said Harleen. “Ravi and I became franchise owners to better serve the community and to provide high-quality early education and care to children in the Plainfield area.”

The approximately 12,100-square-foot school will feature 11 private classrooms and 24,000-square-feet of secure, age-appropriate playgrounds. The school is poised to serve more than 180 local children and their families. The development will contribute approximately $5 million in project costs to the local economy and will bring approximately 25 new jobs to the community when operating at full capacity.

The new school is expected to open in the spring of 2018 and will be the sixth Primrose school in the greater Chicago area.

As a part of the Primrose Schools family of more than 350 schools across 29 states, Primrose School of Plainfield will offer the Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, confidence, creativity and compassion. The school will offer high-quality early education for children ages 6 weeks to 6-years-old and the Primrose Explorer program for after-school care for children up to age 12.

“We send the warmest of congratulations to Harleen Kaur and Ravipal Singh Arora on the groundbreaking of their new school, Primrose School of Plainfield,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. “At Primrose, we pride ourselves on offering our Franchise Owners and teachers outstanding support and proven tools as they help children grow and learn in a safe, nurturing environment. We are confident Harleen and Ravi will do just that for the children of Plainfield and surrounding communities.”

Primrose School of Plainfield will be at 23755 West 135th Street. For more information on the school, please visit www.PrimrosePlainfield.com.