New principal named for Meadowview in Woodridge District 68

At the regular meeting on March 20 the Woodridge School District 68 Board of Education unanimously appointed Dr. Kelly Neylon as the new principal of Meadowview Elementary School, effective July 1, 2017.

Neylon has 24 years of experience in education and has been with Woodridge 68 since 2004, where she started as a special education teacher at Meadowview. She is currently the Gifted Coordinator for the district and Instructional Resource Specialist at Thomas Jefferson Junior High. Throughout her time in the district, Neylon has been a part of the development of numerous curriculums and planned and implemented professional learning for the district. She has worked with teachers as a coach and with principals on school improvement teams. She gained additional administrative-level experience as the building assistant while at Meadowview. Kelly began her career as a general education and special education teacher in Center Cass School District 66 in Downers Grove.

“Having worked with Kelly for the past 13 years, I have witnessed her educational expertise and development as an instructional leader. She has been and will continue to be a real asset to Meadowview and the district,” says Dr. Cathy Skinner, Woodridge 68 Superintendent of Schools.

“In selecting Dr. Neylon as the new principal at Meadowview, we have selected a person who lives and breathes cutting-edge instruction, continuous growth and life-long learning,” says Patrick Broncato, Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Administrative Services. “We are excited to have her return to Meadowview as an integral part of its pursuit of excellence for students, staff and community.”

Dr. Neylon has a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership from National Louis University, Master of Science in Special Education from Northern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Northern Illinois University.

“I’m honored and humbled to have been chosen to serve the community of Woodridge as the principal of Meadowview. Since beginning my career in Woodridge, I’ve grown as an educator with the help of the district,” says Neylon. “I am excited to begin working with the students, families and staff of Meadowview and the district administrative team in this new capacity!”

Kelly lives in Lisle with her husband, Marty, and two children, Chelsea and Luke.