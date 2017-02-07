New year brings new locations for Woodridge social service agencies

The end of 2016 brought about the closing of the Community Resource Center, concluding a 20-year history of providing a place for services provided to Woodridge families. Located at 8274 Janes Avenue, the facility was established in 1996 to provide social services, adult education classes, and after-school and summer activities for children.

As the Woodridge community grew, so has the availability of space for programming. Expansions at the Woodridge Public Library and Woodridge Park District resulted in improved accommodations now being available. This includes newly improved spaces in the Park District’s Athletic Recreation Center (ARC) and the Library’s recently renovated computer lab. The legacy of providing social services lives on in new locations, offering patrons an improved environment and equipment at their disposal. Please see the list of agencies below for a brief overview of the services provided, new location and contact information.

360 Youth Services

360 Youth Services offers counseling for school-age children, teens, young adults, and families. This program is now located at the recently opened Woodridge Park District Athletic Recreation Center, 8201 S. Janes Avenue in Woodridge. Contact 360 Youth Services for more information at (630) 717-9408.

School and Tutors On Wheels

School and Tutors on Wheels is a neighborhood-based English literacy program that empowers low-income adults by teaching them English literacy and valuable life skills. This program is also now located at the recently opened Woodridge Park District Athletic Recreation Center, 8201 S. Janes Avenue in Woodridge. Contact School and Tutors on Wheels for more information at (708) 609-0945.

College of DuPage

College of DuPage offers free English and citizenship classes. This program is now located at the Woodridge Park District Community Center, 2600 Center Drive in Woodridge. Contact the ESL department of College of DuPage at (630) 942-3697.

People’s Resource Center

People’s Resource Center offers computer classes in both English and Spanish. These classes are now located at the Woodridge Public Library, 3 Plaza Drive, in Woodridge. Contact the People’s Resource Center for more information at (630) 682-5402.