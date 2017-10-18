News from Dist. 202

Plainfield South Oct. 21 movie night to benefit Wreaths Across America

The Plainfield South High School Social Studies Department will host is inaugural Halloween Movie Night on Saturday, October 21 to raise money for Wreaths Across America.

Bring a chair or blanket to relax on the PSHS football field turf to watch “Hotel Transylvania” at 4:30 p.m. and then “Beetlejuice” around 6:30 p.m. PSHS is at 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield.

The cost is $5 person or $20 per family.

There will be hot dogs, popcorn, chips and water for sale. No outside food is allowed.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization that raises money to place holiday wreaths on veterans’ graves at national cemeteries across the nation.

Volunteers will place the wreaths on Saturday, December 16.

Donations may also be made online at: https://wreaths.fastport.com/donate.

Plainfield Central presents Spooktacular band concert Oct. 26

Plainfield High School-Central Campus bands will present the annual Fall Spooktacular concert Thursday, October 26.

The show is at 7 p.m. in the PHSCC auditorium, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. Admission is free.

The event features the wind ensemble, symphonic band and the concert band. Dan Valkema and Pat Hoadley direct the bands. Marching band awards also will be presented.

Ten students earn National Merit “commended” status

Ten District 202 high school seniors have been named “commended” students in the 2017-2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a nationwide competition for recognition and awards conducted by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

Although they will not continue in the 2017-2018 competition for National Merit Scholarships, about 34,000 teenagers throughout the nation are being recognized as Commended Students this year after taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The following District 202 students are 2017-2018 “National Merit Scholarship Commended Students.”

Plainfield South High School: Riley Mulcahy and Sarah Ziebell

Plainfield North High School: Thomas Daugherty, Broc Edson, Rebecca Lau, Shawn Riemer, Oliver Rotkis and Ravina Thakkar

Plainfield East High School: Erin M. Rzonca and Joseph D. Nordmann

District 202 schedules 2017 fall parent-teacher conferences

District 202 preschool, elementary, middle and high schools will hold parent-teacher conferences November 2 and 3.

Once again this year, parent-teacher conference schedules align at each level including the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center and Plainfield Academy.

This “streamlined” schedule is designed to make it easier for parents to plan and attend conferences.

Conferences will be held from 3-8 p.m. on November 2; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 3.

Please contact your school(s) directly for more information and to sign up for a parent-teacher conference.

Students will not attend school either day.

High school musicians to participate in ILMEA district festival

Forty-two District 202 high school students will take part in the Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) District Festivals for jazz, choir, band and orchestra.

Following a competitive audition process, the students were selected to perform in the District IX Senior Band/Chorus/Orchestra Festival on Saturday, November 4 at Elgin High School.

The students received music in advance to practice on their own. At the District IX Festival they will rehearse all day with top college instructors before performing with other students from across the area as part of the District IX Choir, Band or Orchestra.

Later this fall the students will learn if they have qualified to perform at the ILMEA All-State Conference held in Peoria in January 2018.

These District 202 students will participate:

Plainfield High School-Central Campus

Choir: Mikayla Ahern, junior – Soprano I; Georgia Sigler, sophomore – Soprano I; Katherine Hahn-Boisvert, senior – Soprano II; Alberto Corral, senior – Bass II; Mike Giuffre, senior – Bass II

Band: Daniel Schmitt, senior – Percussion

Plainfield North High School

Choir: Sarah Bredesen, senior – Soprano II; Katherine Buchanan, senior – Soprano II; Lauren Buck, senior – Soprano I; Isabella Cruz, sophomore – Alto I; Jean Gercera, junior – Tenor II; Andrew Mosier, junior – Tenor I; Matthew Swanson, junior – Tenor I; Tricia Tabladillo, junior – Alto II; Austin Wanner, sophomore – Bass II; Joshua Whitfield, junior – Bass I

​​​​​Vocal Jazz Ensemble II: Jean Gercera, junior – Tenor

Band: Emily Hensley, senior – Bassoon; Morgan Jasien, senior – B flat Clarinet; Michael Witt, junior – Tuba

Orchestra: Kaityn Kowalski, junior – Flute; Gabrielle Leitner, senior – French Horn; Karson Wehrli, junior – French Horn

Plainfield South High School

Choir: Bryant Jepsen, senior – Tenor I; Alex Ohlson, senior – Bass II; Emily Rose, senior – Alto II

Band: Taylor Scott, junior – Clarinet

Plainfield East High School

Choir: Neha Adkoli, senior – Soprano I; Evan Dawson, senior – Bass I; Grace Ericson, senior – Soprano II; Sam Koppitz, senior – Bass II; Stephanie Lopez, senior – Alto II; Crystal Martillo, senior – Alto II; Jason Medrano, senior – Tenor II; Samantha Olson, junior – Alto II; Matthew Tria, junior – Tenor I; Jeremy Weitendorf, senior – Tenor I

Band: Nick Baer, junior – Flute; Melissa Everson, freshman – Clarinet; Armando Moncada, sophomore – Trumpet; Erin Villaflores, junior – Piano

Orchestra: Mattie Levy, senior – English Horn

Middle school musicians earn trip to regional music festival

Thirty-three District 202 middle school student musicians have been selected for the 2017 Illinois Music Education Association District 9 Honor Band and Honor Choir.

More than 1,000 students auditioned for the prestigious regional event. They will participate in day-long rehearsals and perform at the ILMEA Junior Band, Chorus and Orchestra Festival on November 4 at Huntley High School.

These District 202 students will participate:

Aux Sable Middle School

Choir: Karissa Kanton, 8th grade – Soprano, Mackenzie O’Leary, 8th grade – Soprano

Heritage Grove Middle School

Choir: Diya Deb, 7th grade – Alto; Roshan Heyrosa, 8th grade – Alto;

Band: Ian Curless, 8th grade – Euphonium; Danny Duffy, 8th grade – Baritone Saxophone

Indian Trail Middle School

Choir: Alison Eubanks, 8th grade – Alto

Band: Christian Gnat, 8th grade – Oboe

Ira Jones Middle School

Choir: Vivian Bohm, 8th grade – Soprano; Jonathan Gilmore, 8th grade – Alto; Heather Howieson, 7th grade – Soprano; Ethan Lenning, 8th grade – Baritone; Adrienne McCullum, 8th grade – Soprano; Gabe Postacchini, 8th grade – Baritone; Jayson Sheeman, 8th grade – Baritone; Malorie Wons, 7th grade – Soprano

Band: Simon Cheng, 7th grade – Oboe

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Choir: Destiny Watson, 8th grade – Soprano; Lily Anderson, 7th grade – Soprano; Clark Channell, 8th grade – Baritone; Chance Ericson, 7th grade – Baritone; Arianne Maxwell, 8th grade – Alto; Morgan Vaitkus, 8th grade – Alto; Joliene Munson, 8th grade – Alto

Band: Catie Brenmark, 8th grade – Bassoon; Eddie Brenmark, 8th grade – Percussion; Sabrina Longo, 8th grade – Euphonium; Sam Longo, 8th grade – Percussion; Anna Murray, 8th grade – Clarinet; Olivia Noonan, 8th grade – Clarinet; Alan Saldivar, 8th grade – Alto Saxophone

Timber Ridge Middle School

Choir: Madeline Schmitz, 7th grade – Alto; Grace Lowell, 8th grade – Soprano