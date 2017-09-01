News from District 202

Eichelberger marks 10th year with community party

Elizabeth “Bess” Eichelberger was a Plainfield-area icon whose love for children and families knew no bounds, geographical or otherwise.

So what better way, then for the elementary school named for Eichelberger to celebrate its 10th anniversary than with a community-wide party?

All District 202-area residents, family and friends are invited to “Gatorfest” from August 31 to September 3 at the school, 12450 S. Essington Road, Plainfield. Eichelberger Elementary opened in fall 2008. This is its 10th school year.

“Gatorfest” will include carnival rides, games, live music, food trucks, face painting, a vendor fair, and more.

The event is from 5-9 p.m. August 31; 5-10 p.m. September 1; Noon-10 p.m. September 2; and Noon-5 p.m. September 3. Four-day, unlimited ride passes are available for $45 online, or $40 cash or check at Eichelberger Elementary School.

School and District 202 officials will recognize and honor Ron and Kathy Kazmar at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 2. The Kazmars were long-time friends of Elizabeth Eichelberger and remain generous supporters of the school.

Mrs. Eichelberger died in February 2009. She was known for her passion for volunteerism. She served nearly 26 years on the Board of Education, then continued until this year as a Board Ambassador.

She also served as a member or director of numerous community organizations including the Will County United Way; C.W. Avery YMCA; the Rotary; St. Mary’s Immaculate Parish; and the Plainfield High School – Central Campus Athletic and Band Booster groups, among numerous others.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.gatorfest.myevent.com or follow “Gatorfest” on Facebook and Instagram.

Early Learning scholarship application available

Current teachers taking graduate-level courses in early education are encouraged to apply for financial support through the Bonnie McBeth Early Learning Scholarship program.

The scholarship is available to any current teacher – both in and out of District 202.

The application is available on the front page of the District 202 web site (www.psd202.org) under “News” and “Announcements”.

Applications must be received by September 22. The scholarship will be announced no later than October 6. This is the 11th year that the Bonnie McBeth Early Learning Scholarship has been offered.

The winner will receive $1,500 to help pay for program costs associated with a university or certified early childhood program.

The scholarship can be used to reimburse expenses already incurred, with proof of enrollment and payment to an approved program. Winners and applicants can re-apply annually.

This year’s scholarship can be used until the end of the 2017-2018 fiscal year (June 30, 2018).

The Bonnie McBeth Early Learning scholarship was created in May 2007. McBeth was District 202’s first kindergarten teacher in 1951. She retired from education in 1994 after 38 years. She passed away in February 2014.

In 2001, District 202 named its new preschool/early childhood program the Bonnie McBeth Learning Center. McBeth donated $25,000 to endow the scholarship.

The Plainfield Foundation for Excellence – District 202’s private fundraising organization – administers the Bonnie McBeth scholarship on behalf of the McBeth family.

For more information, call District 202 Director of Community Relations Tom Hernandez at (815) 577-4008.