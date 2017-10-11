Home / Enterprise / News from District 202

News from District 202

Fire Prevention Week Plainfield Fire Protection District Lt. Ryan Johnson give “high-fives” to Bonnie McBeth Learning Center students as they return to class after touring a fire truck on Monday, October 2. Several firefighters visited the center during Fire Prevention Week that began October 8. Students learned how and when to call 911, how crawling on the floor can protect you from smoke in a fire, and toured a fire truck with all its equipment. Firefighters visit many District 202 elementary schools in October during National Fire Safety Month.

Plainfield Band Boosters sets 20th Annual Craft Show

The Plainfield Band Boosters organization will host its 20th annual fall craft show on October 28 and 29 at Plainfield High School – Central Campus,

24120 West Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield.

All proceeds from the craft show will support the band programs at Plainfield High School-Central Campus, and Plainfield East, North and South high schools.

The show, featuring about 150 spaces of beautiful crafts and gifts will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Food and bake sale items will also be available for purchase, including the Band Boosters’ famous baked potatoes.

Admission is $2 per person for everyone 18 and over. Admission is free for anyone under 18. Each paid admission will also receive a raffle ticket. Strollers are welcome.

Please call (815) 577-4444 or e-mail PlainfieldCraftShow@psd202.org for additional information. The email address is the fastest way to contact the Craft Show organizers.

Leave a Reply