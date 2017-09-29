News from District 365u

B.J. Ward students open two fundraising fronts

Since the school year started just over a month ago, the students at B.J. Ward Elementary School have been putting their energy into raising money for the American Cancer Society.

The money was raised through the BJW Walk-a-Thon, an effort led by Physical Education Teacher Luke Collins. The BJW Walk-A-Thon consisted of classrooms walking each day with a pedometer as part of their PE instruction. The class that walked for the furthest distance at the end of the event, which lasted several weeks, was rewarded with extra PE time. Students asked friends, family, and neighbors for donations to support their walk. The class that raised the most money was also rewarded with an extra day of PE. The final total for the B.J. Ward students was $1,541.51 which was presented to the American Cancer Society at a school assembly on Fri. Sept. 15.

But that’s just half the story. During the last couple of weeks, the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma prompted B.J. Ward 5th grade students to start collecting money for Hurricane Relief. The students set a goal of $1,000 by Fri. Sept. 15 and began seeking commitments from friends, family, and teachers. (Several teachers reported that once you make a financial pledge to a B.J. Ward 5th grader, you had better deliver because they will remind you….often.) Last Friday, B.J. Ward 5th grade teacher Brandon Guernsey counted all the money raised and came up with a total of $940.22. Guernsey got permission from B.J. Ward Principal Ted Warpinski to add one more day of fundraising. The students made their goal, raising exactly $1,000. So for those scoring at home, the students at B.J. Ward have raised $2,541.51 to help others since school started.

A reminder about student physical exams

According to Illinois law, Pre-School, kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade students must have completed physical examination forms turned into their school’s Nurse’s Office no later than Friday, October 13, 2017. Also, 12th grade students must show proof from a doctor that they have received at least one Meningococcal Vaccine after the age of 16. If the above is not turned into the Nurse’s office, the student will be excluded from school beginning Monday, October 16, 2017 until the proper documentation is presented to your child’s school Nurse’s Office. Appointment cards for an examination to be performed in the future cannot be accepted. If you have any questions, contact the school nurse at the school your child attends.