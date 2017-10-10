News from Joliet Junior College

Faculty Jazz Band Quintet making fall debut Oct. 13

The Joliet Junior College Fine Arts Department will present the October installment of its Musica Viva concert series featuring the JJC Faculty Jazz Band Quintet on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 3 p.m. in the JJC Fine Arts Theatre, located on the Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Led by Jazz Director and saxophonist, Rich Moore, the JJC Faculty Jazz Quintet features Professors David Nuccio on piano, Steve Jacobson on guitar, and Adam Cowger on drums and cymbals. The ensemble will also feature guest JJC alumnus, John Lauler on upright bass. The musical selections for this concert will be announced from the stage.

Free Dual Credit Orientation Oct. 14

High school students who participate in dual credit at Joliet Junior College, and their families, are invited to a free orientation session at JJC on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9:30-11 a.m. in the JJC Theatre, 1215 Houbolt Rd. in Joliet.

This event is hosted by JJC’s Office of Dual Credit to inform students and their families about resources available to them that can support students’ success in the program.

Annual College Fair Oct. 18

High school students, their parents and adults thinking about returning to school can explore and meet representatives from more than 100 different colleges and universities at Joliet Junior College’s annual College Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 6:00 to 8 p.m. in the new Event Center on Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

In addition to exploring different colleges, attendees can go to free financial aid seminars that will be hosted at the fair. Two sessions in English will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. One session in Spanish will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Local artists explore Mexican heritage in latest JJC Art Gallery exhibit

The Joliet Junior College Fine Arts Department’s current gallery exhibition, “From Here- Desde Aquí,” featuring inspirational Mexican artwork by Pedro Javier Palacios and Rodrigo Montoya Ortiz, is on display now through Monday, Oct. 16 at the Laura A. Sprague Gallery, located on the Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

The public is invited to come view the gallery during open hours.

Register Now for the Annual 5K Oct. 22

The Joliet Junior College Foundation and Athletics Department are proud to host the fourth annual Haunted 5K Run and Walk on Sunday, Oct. 22 on the Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet. All ages are invited to attend; in addition to the 5K, there will be a one-mile race for children under 12.

Skilled Trades Career Fair Oct. 25

Joliet Junior College’s Skilled Trades Career Fair welcomes all job seekers who have training, education or experience in the skilled trades industry to meet area employers on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet. The fair will take place in the T-Concourse, with more than 20 employers participating.

Free, family-friendly Trunk or Treat Oct. 27

Come one, come all for a spooky and safe Trunk or Treat event at the Joliet Junior College Main Campus on Friday, Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m. in south parking lots 1 and 2. Children from the community and their families are invited to come in costume and enjoy treats, games, face painting, contests and more.

Free FAFSA Workshops October through December

Filing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can be daunting, and the financial aid professionals at Joliet Junior College will be available to help students and their families walk through the process of filing the 2018-2019 FAFSA during several workshops this fall.