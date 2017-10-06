News from Lockport Township High School

LTHS band marching towards the top

For the first time ever, the Marching Porters won Grand Champion at the Lake Park Lancer Joust!

In September, the marching band competed in a Bands of America Regional event in Canton, OHIO and earned second in their class and second overall behind the incredibly successful Avon High School band, which is one of the top 20 high school marching bands in the country!

In addition, the LTHS Marching Band received a nod from Horn Rank, which placed the band in the top 30 of the nation.

Junior named a top future physician/scientist

Simon Harmata, a junior at Lockport Township High School, earned an Award of Excellence from the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

Harmata was given the award for outstanding academic performance, leadership potential, and dedication to serving humanity through the profession of medicine.

After attending the Congress of Future Medical Leaders 2017 in Boston in June, Harmata was recognized for earning honor and distinction in the program.

Horticulture Club earns 2nd at forestry competition

The Lockport Township High School Horticulture Club scored second place overall at the Forestry Competition at Morton Arboretum on Sept. 15.

Exams given at the completion included Forestry Pests, Tree Identification, Equipment, and overall forestry knowledge.

LTHS student Maeve Hayes was awarded second place in Overall Individual Student and top finalists from LTHS included Abigail Groszek, Thomas Abramite, Maddie Brand, Greg Warner, and Michalia James.

Best Buddies leading the way

The LTHS Best Buddies prepared for the 2017-18 school year by attending the 28th Best Buddies Leadership Conference at Indiana University.

Best Buddies members Gabby Daley, Hannah Sass, Peyton Schultz and Amber Salutric represented LTHS at the event, which was held July 24-28. It was the largest conference to date, with more than 2,000 participants.

The goal of the Leadership Conference was to prepare Best Buddies officers to “develop friendships, plan exciting activities, delegate responsibilities, communicate effectively, advocate, motivate, and inspire their community.”

LTHS’ Best Buddies members returned with a long list of ideas for the upcoming year and stated that it was an unforgettable weekend with an opening ceremony, educational sessions, and a dance party with peers from all over the world.