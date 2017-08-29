News from Lockport Township High School District 205

Washington Post, US World and News Report lists include LTHS

Lockport Township High School District 205 once again is being ranked as one of the best high schools in the nation, according to US News and World Report and the Washington Post.

In its first top national high schools list in May, US News and World Report ranked LTHS 71st in the state of Illinois and 2,167 out of nearly 23,000 high schools nationwide for effectively preparing students for college.

The ranking is based on students’ performance on state assessments and how well the high school prepares students for college.

“This index serves as a measure of the rigorous curriculum offered within the school, which impacts the entire school environment,” said Assistant Superintendent Brett Gould.

Lockport Township High School District 205 has continually been included in top national high school lists, including the annual Top 10 percent of all high schools in the nation by the Washington Post.

LTHS, which continues to be the only Will County high school to make the list, is ranked 73rd in the state of Illinois and 1,974 out of nearly 23,000 high schools nationwide for effectively preparing students for college.

The ranking makes LTHS one of America’s Most Challenging High Schools, according to the Washington Post.

“(A school’s) appearance on this list means that you are trying much harder than most schools to expose your students to the demands of college,” said Jay Mathews, reporter for the Washington Post who compiled the rankings.

Since 1998, Newsweek Magazine has ranked public high schools. Five years ago, The Washington Post took over the ranking, using a similar formula of measurement: Divide the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or other college-level tests a school gives by the number of graduating seniors.

Lockport Township High School District 205 has continually ranked on the list. The district consistently has outranked most Illinois school districts, including magnet schools that draw from a large student population not limited to residential boundaries.

“Our high rank in the state of Illinois reflects the dedicated work to give the best opportunities to our students,” Gould said. “And without the efforts of our faculty, feeder schools and families, we wouldn’t be so successful.”

LTHS Skills students earn 9th in nation

Lockport Township High School students Deanna Isa and Jaden Potete earned ninth place at the the 3D and Visualization and Animation contest at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky over the summer.

Deanna and Jaden qualified for the national competition after placing first at the Illinois SkillsUSA state competition in April. The two students competed against 25 other high school teams at the national competition, where they placed ninth.

The two students also met the requirements for Skills Qualification. Skills Qualification is earned by meeting standards set up by industries in the animation and design field.

Considering this was their first year in a 3D Design & Animation course and they were competing against many teams with more experience, the students did an amazing job.

Advanced Placement scores soar

LTHS students’ Advanced Placement test scores increased and significantly outpaced both the state and global cumulative averages, according to the recently released College Board results of the May 2017 Advanced Placement test administration.

In 2017, LTHS offered 23 Advanced Placement courses and administered Advanced Placement assessments in 25 courses. LTHS administered a record 1,169 exams to 563 students – 200 more exams administered to 68 more students than the previous year in 2016. Despite the increase, 85.3 percent of LTHS students earned at least one score with a 3 or greater.

The College Board has confirmed that our 85.3 percent score is the highest score in Lockport High School Advanced Placement history!

This score is 19.4 percent greater than the Illinois Advanced Placement average and 25 percent greater than the global Advanced Placement student score. Of the 1,169 exams administered, 935 scores or 80 percent of all exams taken, received a score of greater than 3. This is the highest performance for LTHS students since 2000 when 114 students took 200 exams.

LTHS Advanced Placement enrollment for the 2016-17 school year was 1,580.

LTHS is extremely proud of the accomplishments of our Advanced Placement students and recognize the effort and commitment to our student’s success by our dedicated staff.