News from the Village of Woodridge

Woodridge community sign installed

In recognition of the contributions made by organizations supporting the Woodridge community, a sign has been installed at 75th Street and Woodridge Drive near Forest Glen Park. The sign also pays tribute to a historical Village seal and the occasion when Woodridge received the Governor’s Hometown Award in 2013.

75th Street Bridge repairs

DuPage County Department of Transportation is currently working on bridge joint repairs on 75th Street. The Village has been made aware that the County anticipates these repairs to be complete, pending weather, by Friday, October 13th. Currently the project is in “stage 1” which requires multiple lanes to be closed while sections of concrete and bridge joints are repaired. The County expects that by Friday, October 6th, this project will begin “stage 2”, which will modify traffic control and open another lane. Residents with questions can contact Tom Hardy, Project Engineer with DuPage County, at (630) 407-6900.

Hobson Plaza Shopping Center improvements

Work started this week on improvements to the Hobson Plaza Shopping Center located near Hobson Road and Woodridge Drive. The owners of the shopping center will be replacing the existing parking lot, installing new landscape islands, and replacing the parking lot lighting. The shopping center owner was the recipient of a grant through the Shopping Center Façade and Site Grant Program. In total, the shopping center owners will be investing over $200,000 to make the improvements. As part of the grant agreement, the owners will also be replacing the two existing shopping center signs early next year.

How hiring:

Police Records Supervisor

The Village of Woodridge is seeking qualified individuals for the position of Police Records Supervisor in the Police Department to direct and coordinate the activities of the Records unit. This is a non-exempt, “working supervisory” position responsible for assisting the Deputy Chief of Support Services in the planning, organizing, and direction of the daily operations of this area. The salary range is $61,027.20 to $83,054.40, with an expected starting salary of no more than $71,198.40. The application deadline is October 25, 2017. Find more information at www.vil.woodridge.il.us.

Director of Community Development

The Village of Woodridge is seeking applications for the position of Director of Community Development. This full-time exempt level position performs a variety of supervisory, administrative, technical and professional work. The Community Development department is responsible for planning, building permits/inspections, economic development, and property maintenance for the community. The salary range is $99,881.60 to $135,990.40, depending on qualifications. The position includes an excellent benefit package, including health and life insurance, IMRF pension, vacation time, paid holidays, and sick days.

Seasonal On-Call Snow Plow Drivers

Temporary openings are available at the Village of Woodridge for snowplowing. Applicants must be at least 18 and hold a valid Illinois driver’s license. Selected applicants must successfully complete a pre-employment, post offer drug screen, background check, including a driver’s license abstract report. More information, including salary and application procedures, visit www.vil.woodridge.il.us