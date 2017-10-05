News from Troy Community School District 30-C

Troy 30-C golfers qualify for state

Four members of the Troy Community School District 30-C golf team qualified for the IESA State Golf Competition this year.

The Troy Middle School students who qualified are Luke Ziesmer, who scored a qualifying 87 strokes; Jamie Daniels, who scored a 108; Catherine Slager, who scored a 110; and McKenna Anderson, who scored a 119.

Boys qualified for state by totaling 87 strokes or under, and girls qualified with scores of 119 or under. The students were recognized for their achievement at the school board’s September meeting.

Luke and Catherine also qualified for golf state during the 2016-2017 school year. Coaches for the team are Adam DeGroot and Scott Kaciuba.

