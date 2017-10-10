News from Valley View School District 365u

Sandy Hook Mom speaks at Valley View Schools Safety Conference

Valley View School District held their School Safety Conference on Thurs. Sept. 28 at Bolingbrook Golf Club and the conference was keynoted by Michelle Gay, the mother of one of the victims of the Sandy Hook School shooting in Newtown CT Dec. 14, 2012.

Gay travels across the country sharing her message of inspiration, recovery, and school safety education and advocacy. She conducts school safety workshops and seminars, presenting Safe and Sound’s Schools safety model and resources, and facilitating school safety development in communities across the country.

Highlighting the afternoon session was Dr. Stephen Sroka, who speaks around the world about how every individual can take the Power of One and turn it into the Power of Many to make our schools, communities, and lives better.

Over 100 first responders and education professionals attended the conference and heard presentations on topics ranging from Best Practices for First Responders, to Active Shooter Preparedness, to Bullying Prevention.

A reminder about student physical exams

According to State law, Pre-School, kindergarten, 6th grade, and 9th grade students must have completed physical examination forms turned into their school’s Nurse’s Office no later than Friday, October 13. Also, 12th grade students must show proof from a doctor that they have received at least one Meningococcal Vaccine after the age of 16.

If the above is not turned into the Nurse’s office, the student will be excluded from school beginning Monday, October 16, 2017 until the proper documentation is presented to your child’s school Nurse’s Office. Appointment cards for an examination to be performed in the future cannot be accepted.

If you have any questions, contact the school nurse at the school your child attends.

Romeoville Senior named National Merit Commended Student

Romeoville HS Senior Ashley Pitt is among the top seniors nationwide to be named a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

16 Valley View students selected for Illinois Music Educators Festival

Valley View School District will be well-represented at the Illinois Music Educators Associations District Music Festivals in November. A total of 16 high schools students have been selected to participate. Romeoville HS has two representatives going to ILMEA; Ashley Zipperich, junior for Band; and Robert Du, senior, for Choir.

Bolingbrook HS has 14 students selected for ILMEA. Chris Bavaro, senior, was selected for both Choir and Vocal Jazz Ensemble. Melissa Bruce, senior, was selected in Band. Thomas Foster, senior, was selected for Jazz Band. Eleven students were selected for Choir: Spencer Avery, junior; Rachel Banda, senior; Meg Bozarth, sophomore; Gabby Doyle, senior; Shane Frantz, sophomore; Kami McNulty, junior; Samantha Randall, senior; Abby Spengler, junior; Karla Villegas, senior; and Tim Worlton, junior.

The ILMEA Music Festival will take place Sat. Nov. 4 at Elgin HS. The ILMEA Jazz Festival will be hosted by Bolingbrook HS on Sat. Nov. 18. In early December, students will learn if they will advance to the State Festival in Peoria in January.