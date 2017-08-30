Niles and Morton Grove Police Blotter: July 14-August 10

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles and Morton Grove police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NILES

JULY 14

Aaron Ceplina, 32, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding in the 7600 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

An auction company reported that their signs were stolen from two street corners in the village.

JULY 15

Jose A. Martinez, 53, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence, speeding and improper lane usage in the 7300 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Clerks at five Niles stores were cited for allegedly selling tobacco to a minor during a police sting. The stores were located on Golf Road, Milwaukee Avenue, and West Dempster Street.

JULY 16

Matthew Haughton, 18, of Niles, was charged with battery on after police said he punched another in the face, resulting in injuries. According to police, the two were involved in a dispute in the 9200 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Oscar Macz, of Chicago, was charged with DUI, violation of concealed carry laws, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding in the 7400 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

AUGUST 5

A woman told police that her purse, containing $550 in cash, was stolen from her shopping cart at a store in the 8200 block of Golf Road.

AUGUST 7

Police said several men in their 20s grabbed several cases of beer and ran out of a store in the 6900 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

AUGUST 10

A man and woman attempted to pay for food with a counterfeit $100 bill while at a restaurant in the 7200 block of Harlem Avenue. They left the area in a white car and the U.S. Secret Service was notified, police said.

MORTON GROVE

JULY 24

A man reported that someone burglarized both of his vehicles that were parked on the street in the 5700 block of Main. Missing was a utility knife and a tote bag with clothes.

A woman reported that her vehicle was parked in her garage in the 5700 block of Cleveland but it was unlocked and the garage door was open. Police said the woman reported that someone stole approximately $10 in change.

A woman reported that someone went into her unlocked vehicle in the 6000 block of Grove Court and stole a cell phone and charger, phone adapter, an auxiliary cord and approximately $20 in change.

A man reported that his unlocked vehicle was parked in his driveway in the 5800 block of Main. Police said the man reported that his wallet with his debit/credit cards, state ID, driver’s license, social security card, insurance card and $300 were stolen.

A man reported that someone stole his vehicle that was parked in an alley in the 8500 block of Austin. Police said the vehicle was recovered in Niles unoccupied.

JULY 30

A man reported that a dining room table removed from the bed of his pickup truck parked in his driveway in the 8900 block of Mansfield.

AUGUST 1

Maria C. Gonzalez, 48, of Stone Park, was charged with theft following an incident in the 6100 block of Capulina. Police said Gonzalez withdrew money out of an elderly person’s checking account by using their debit card without their permission.