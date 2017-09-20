Niles approves Arts and Culture Master Plan

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

The Village of Niles Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the final version of the Niles Arts and Culture Master Plan during the special Sept. 12 meeting – exactly a year after it paved the way for the planning process to stat.

As previously reported by the Bugle, the plan was developed by Chicago-based Lakota Group to layout policies and strategies to expand and improve Niles’ arts and culture offerings. While some initiatives could be implemented within the next 1-2 years, others may take as long as 10. Mayor Andrew Przybylo and all of the trustees expressed the support for the plan, though Trustee Denise McCreery said that she was concerned the plan’s funding mechanism might t hurt local businesses.

As previously reported by the Bugle, the plan established five key planning priorities. That includes using arts and culture to enhance the Niles community identity, celebrating Niles’ diversity by leveraging local assets and institutions, creating policies that would encourage more arts and cultural amenities, using “innovative methods” to encourage residents to bring art to residents, and using public-private partnerships to advance arts-related development. Each of those priorities came with development strategies – from something as simple as sprucing up public spaces to more complex projects such as building a community cultural center.

When it came to funding, the plan suggested using some of the proceeds from construction permit fees, asking local businesses to contributions on case-by-case basis and using funds from the village’s capital improvement fund.

During the Sept. 12 meeting, McCreery, who used to serve as the Niles Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Executive Director, said that, while she supported the plan overall, she was worried that increased fees on commercial building permits could hurt Niles’ economic development.

“It alludes to positively increasing fee to commercial real estate sites, and I would caution that it might not be best way to do it,” she said. “I encourage you to reach out to [Niles Department of] Economic Development and finding out what the conflicts are, so they can be avoided.”

Przybylo said he was looking forward to seeing the plan implemented.

“Its just beginning, its a great beginning.” he said. “It’s going to be a great thing, and I’m sure you’re going to find it so.”

During the meeting’s public comment period, resident Kim Wasilewski said that he was surprised that he didn’t hear about the plan until two weeks earlier – and he was delighted by what he heard.

“I want to right now tell the leadership – thank you so much,” he said. “I look forward to it and hope it does succeed.”

Wasilewski he worked for Oak Park Art District in the past, so he saw first-hand how investment in arts could transform a municipality.

“In fact, here’s my wallet, raise my taxes,” he said, waving his wallet in the air for emphasis. “I’m very excited about it.”

“Thank you, Mr. Wasilewski,” replied Przybylo. “We won’t raise your taxes, but we will increase your services.”

Lindsay Brubaker, Niles Park District’s Director of Development and the Niles Public Arts and Culture Advisory Council, told the Bugle that she was glad to finally “get the ball rolling” and start making the plan a reality.

Katie Schneider, NCCI’s current Executive Director and fellow Art Council member, said that, while she was happy for the project, she shared McCreery’s concerns.

“I’m excited to see what [the Art Council and the village] do with it,” she said. “I do have some hesitancies about funding it. I don’t know if it’s the best way to fund it. But I’m sure that if they have funding, they’ll do great things with it.”

Niles, Morton Grove to buy land for water pumping, storage facility

The Niles and Morton Grove village boards voted unanimously to approve the purchase of land for a water pumping and storage facility that will help move the water from Evanston to the two villages.

As previously reported by the Bugle, in the end of January 2017, the two villages agreed to switch their water supply from Chicago to Evanston. The switch must be completed before the end of 2018, when Morton Grove’s current contract with Chicago runs out. The land will cost $795,000, with the two villages splitting the costs 50/50.

The facility will be built on a one-acre site in Morton Grove, on a at 7900 Nagle Avenue. The land was already for sale, and the joint Morton Grove-Niles Water Commission determined that it would suit their needs.

Because the two villages previously agreed to share any costs related to the water supplier switch equally, each village will pay $397,500. That said, the staff reports indicate that the overall cost may go either up or down due to tax prorations and closing costs, so village’s individual shares may be adjusted accordingly. Either way, both villages will eventually recoup the costs through bond sales.

Morton Grove and Niles village boards approved the purchase on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 respectfully. Both approved them unanimously and without discussion.