Niles chamber, trustees object to proposed referendum on tax districts

A group of Niles businesses and government officials filed a legal objection to the referendum that asks voters if they want to take the authority to establish new tax districts out of the village board’s hands.

The referendum was launched by Niles resident and long-time activist Joe Makula. He launched several referenda in the past, and while many of them ran into legal issues, the referendum taking away Niles mayors’ power to fill vacancies on the village board ultimately stuck.

The latest referendum would require voter approval every time a new “taxing district” is created or expanded. Makula argued that, because such district affects all residents’ property taxes, they should have a final say over their existence. But Katie Schneider, the Executive Director of the Niles Chamber of Commerce and Industry, argued that it would hurt commercial development in Niles, and the lack of development would hurt property values.

Over the years, Makula proposed a number of referenda regarding Niles government. In 2013, he filed a referendum that would create term limits for Niles mayors and trustees. In response, the village trustees placed their own term limit referendum on the ballot, the key difference being that, unlike Makula’s referendum, it wasn’t retroactive, so the years the officials already served wouldn’t count toward the limit. Both referenda passed, and the outside attorney hired by the village determined that the village referendum would be the one that would apply, because Makula’s referendum wasn’t “self-executing.”

In 2014, he launched two referenda – one to make the village clerk an elected position, and one to take away Niles mayors’ power to fill trustee vacancies, requiring those vacancies to be filled by special election. While the former didn’t survive legal challenges, the latter appeared on the Nov. 4, 2014 ballot and passed. On Nov. 17, 2015, the village placed a referendum asking voters if they want to reverse it on the March 15, 2016 primary ballot – only to see most voters voting to keep things as they were.

Makula submitted the most recent referendum on Oct. 10, 2016. It asked whether “all new tax districts or additions to existing tax districts in the village of Niles be invalid unless approved by voters of Niles at the next possible election.” The vote would be on the ballot in the April 2017 municipal election and, if approved, it would take effect immediately.

The referendum doesn’t define what the “taxing districts” are. It would almost certainly include Tax Increment Financing districts, which freeze the tax revenue that goes to taxing bodies and collects the extra revenue that’s created every time the taxes go up in a TIF fund. It is not clear whether that would apply to Special Service Areas – district where property taxes are increased to fund certain projects – because they already need to be approved by at least 20 percent of the voters in order to take effect. Nor is it entirely clear whether that would apply to Cook County property tax classification incentives, since they apply to individual property lots and because it is Cook County rather than the Village of Niles that ultimately approves them.

Village trustee Denise McCreery, who previously served as Niles Chamber of Commercialism and Industry’s director, told the Bugle that it took a few months to figure out how to proceed from there. By the time the year began, Jack Drexler, owner of Fluky’s Chicago-style beef products distributor, volunteered to file an objection, and election attorney Jim Nally was brought on board to help with the legal aspects of the process.

In early January, an e-mail went out to all members of the chamber, inviting them to a private gathering on Jan. 5 at Playbook sports bar. It was signed by Schneider and Dean Strzelecki, current village trustee and the chamber’s former president. The e-mail urged all businesses to contribute funds to cover the costs of filing an objection and, if necessary, further legal costs if the objection is accepted and Makula decides to appeal, The e-mail argued that, if the referendum passed, it would hurt the village’s ability to offer incentives to developers. And that, it argued, would hurt everyone reading the e-mail.

“A distressed commercial venue will drag down existing sales and commercial property values,” it said. “The health and well-being of your business will be negatively impacted with this referendum.”

The Jan. 5 meeting was designed to give all chamber members that wanted to help an opportunity to discuss strategy and ask Nally any questions they might have about the legal side of the process. Schneider and Drexler attended the meeting, as did McCreery

After the meeting, McCreery told the Bugle that other trustees supported the objection, but they were careful to ensure that village officials who had conflicts of interest wouldn’t be involved. That included he members of the Niles Electoral Board, which included Mayor Andrew Przybylo, village clerk Marlene Victorine and Joe LoVerde, the village board’s longest-serving trustee.

“I am completely against this referendum,” McCreery told the Bugle. “It’s completely harmful to resident to the government process and to economic development.”

The trustee said that residents already have control of the process, since she and other trustees answer to them. McCreery also emphasized that she always tried to keep her constituents’ wishes in mind.

“These incentives are approved for the benefit of the residents, not for the benefit of us,” she said.

Drexler told the Bugle that he wanted to hold off making any comments until the objection is filed.

Schneider told the Bugle that she was concerned that, if it takes a few months to approve a tax incentive, companies that wanted to take advantage of it may simply go to another municipality. She also had concerns about the referendum’s language.

“I think it’s a very vague referendum, and I think it will have a big impact on [Niles’] business community and the community in general,” Schneider said.

She also argued that tax incentives have actually helped Niles taxpayers.

“Most of the tax incentives for businesses and TIFs were to improve commercial and industrial properties, which translates into higher taxes [on commercial and industrial properties] and lower taxes on residents,” Schneider said.

Drexler officially filed the objection on Jan. 10. The Niles Electoral Board convened to rule on the matter on Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. – after this issue’s print deadline.