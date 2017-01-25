Niles’ economic growth, redevelopment featured in State of the Village address

By Igor Sutdenkov | For the Bugle

Village of Niles mayor Andrew Przybylo gave his annual State of the Village address during the Niles Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Jan. 19 luncheon.

The address comes three months before the April 2017 municipal election, where he will be facing off against freelance photographer Steven Yasell.

The mayor said that the village was on solid economic footing, and that various property tax related incentives haven’t hurt residents’ property taxes. His priorities would include continuing stormwater mitigation projects, creating a credit program for home remodeling and finalizing the new water supply agreement.

For the past four years NCCI has held the Leadership and Recognition Luncheon, usually on a Thursday in January. During the event, at the Niles Park District’s Howard Leisure Center, the chamber recongizes long-time members and officially swears in the new Board of Directors. It culminates with the mayor giving his State of the Village address.

Przybylo began by touting the results of one of the two advisory referenda the Village of Niles Board of Trustees put on the March 2016 primary ballot – a referendum asking whether the village should continue to fund the Niles Teen Center, Niles Department of Family Services, Niles Senior Center and the Niles Fitness Center.

The village board’s ability to put advisory refernda on the ballot recently became contentious, as Niles activist Joe Makula launched a referendum that would limit it to just one out of three possible reverenda slots, leaving the rest for citizen-launched referda. During the aforementioned March 2016 primary election, the board used up all three slots, only one of which – a referendum that would undo the results of Makula’s trustee vacancy referendum – was binding.

In his address, Przybylo argued that he had a good reason to put the social services referendum on the ballot.

“ I was unclear whether taxpayers were ever consulted or given the opportunity to weigh in on these services and the costs to provide them,” he said. “Being a proponent of transparent government and the democratic process, the [village board], at my urging, placed upon the ballot in the election of March 2016—an advisory referendum.”

Pryzbylo added that he was “very proud” that 88 percent of the voters cast their ballots in favor of it.

Turning to the Niles economy, he said that he had many reasons to be happy with the state of the village.

“Revenues are both stable and to some extent increasing,” Przybylo said. “Sales tax revenue is .036 percent higher than the prior year. All sales tax funds in fiscal year ending April 30, 2016 were $26,952,901. Niles ranks in the top 15 sales tax revenue producers in the State of Illinois.”

He touched on the most recent village tax increase, saying that it was necessary to shore up municipal pension funds for police officers and firefighters. He added that revenue from video gambling machines will help over the pension liability as well. The village board repealed the ban on the machines in May 24, 2016.

“Video Gaming revenue for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be $141,800 for our pension funds,” Przybylo said.

The mayor also said that revenue sharing agreements, where the village temporarily allowed certain retailers to keep a portion of their tax revenue in order to encourage development, has been good for Niles. Niles currently has three – one for the Costco gas station pumps, one for the Fresh Farms grocery store chain’s Golf Road location and one for the Golf Mill Ford dealership. He also said that Niles’ two Tax Increment Financing districts – the Milwaukee/Touhy TIF and the Gross Point Touhy TIF – were “operating successfully,” as did all of the companies that received Cook County property tax incentives.

“Pointedly, the gap between residential and commercial property tax paid is less today than in 2011,” Przybylo said. “I stress this point to all those who claim that economic incentives raise property taxes on residents – that’s not true at all.”

This was a reference to another referendum that Makula is trying to put on April 2017 ballot – a referendum that would require voters to approve any new “taxing districts,” as well as any expansion of the existing ones. Supporters of the referedum argued that, because tax intentives affect residents’ property taxes, they should have the ultimate say over whether the incentives are approved.

The mayor also touted the progress the village made on addressing flooding issues, reporting on the status of the last of the Tier 1 projects – the Cleveland Avenue relief sewer, which is designed to relieve flooding in eastern Niles.

“The Cleveland Avenue storm sewer is 95 percent complete,” Przybylo said, adding that the Tier 1 projects that have already been completed were working smoothly.

He said that, this year, he’s looking forward to starting Tier 2 flood relief projects.

“We are moving onto Tier 2 Stormwater Control, designing water retention at what we hope will be the new park at Golf Mill,” Przybylo said.

Encouraging community pride and doing more community events has long been a priority for the mayor. This year, Niles will see the Holiday Inn Express Niles Cycling Classic with Community Block Party – a professional bike race through the village’s Oak Park area. The name, Przybylo explained, reflects sponsorship by Lakhani Hospitality, which is expected to open the new Holiday Inn Express at the former Travelers Inn site later this year.

The mayor also took the opportunity to promote Farm on Franks community garden, touting it as a way for residents who live in multi-unit buildings to grow their own vegetables.

Turning to new economic development, Przybylo said that the Niles Commission for Economic Development and Neighborhood Renewal will be working on three major initiatives this year.

“Their new charge is threefold – market Niles through marketing our schools, to create a Home Design District along south Milwaukee Avenue, and finally to work with local lenders, creating a program to extend credit for home remodeling and expansion,” he said.

Przybylo said that the village officially assumes ownership of the Leaning Tower of Niles on the fourth week of January.

“Niles will take ownership of the Leaning Tower and the land which it graces,” he said. “Taking title will allow us to first, have the Tower placed on the National Historic Registry and, secondly, to create a not for profit foundation that will raise funds through donations with the ultimate goal of acquiring land for which we can build a community center with entertainment parkland.”

The Touhy Triangle “vision” – which was unveiled in August 2014 – called for the land currently occupied by the Leaning Tower YMCA to be replaced by a park with a dining area. The plan also suggested an alternative site for the YMCA – an area south of where Gross Point Road and Lehigh Avenue intersect. At the time, Niles Economic Development Coordinator Ross Klicker indicated that he wasn’t aware of YMCA’s plans to move, and that this was simply the village preparing for the possibility that it will.

Finally, Przybylo said that he hoped that the alternative water supply agreement will be finalized this year. While the village has long been getting its water from the City of Chicago, in the last few years, it has been working with several nearby municipalities to find an alternative, cheaper source of water. Most recently, Niles and Morton Grove agreed to work together to get water from Evanston.

“I’m pleased to announce that in the next quarter Niles with its partner of Morton Grove will hopefully sign agreements to purchase water from the City of Evanston,” Przyblon said. “This massive project, costing approximately $100 million , will provide savings from the very day that the spigot is turned on. With those savings we will better be able to rebuild our water distribution system.”