Niles-Maine Library Board raises tax levy

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

The Niles-Maine Public Library Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to set the tax levy at $6,859,562; $141,088 more than last year. For property owners whose home is valued at $250,000, the increase would mean they’d have to pay an extra $6.45.

During the Sept. 20 board meeting Greg Pritz, the library’s business manager, argued that there were two reasons why he would recommend the increase. The Village of Niles is currently considering adding up to four Tax Increment Financing districts, which would freeze the amount of property tax revenue the library gets from those areas for at least 23 years. And Governor Bruce Rauner is still advocating for a property tax freeze, which would have the same effect.

During the Oct. 18 meeting, trustees Dennis Martin and Carolyn Drblik argued that the library should instead try to lower expenses, reducing the amount of revenue it needs to get. The residents who spoke at the meeting were divided, with some siding with the dissenting trustees and others arguing that the increase in their tax bill was worth the services and programs the library provides.

As previously reported by the Bugle, the library’s tax levy is usually capped based on a complex formula that includes local property values and the Consumer Price Index. The issue is further complicated by the fact that, while the tax levies are based on the calendar year, the library budgets are based on fiscal years that run from July 1 to June 30 of next year. This means that the library has to set a tax levy before it knows how it will spend all of the money.

Since the April 2015 election, the library has raised the levy every year. As the Bugle reported in 2015, it could raise the levy by more than it would normally be allowed because the board previously lowered the levy for two years in a row. At the time, Prtiz said that if the library would keep the levy where it was, it would face a deficit by 2017.

This year, the prospect of Niles creating four TIFs along most of Milwaukee Avenue and the commercial portions of Oakton Street/Waukegan Road could affect village revenue. When a TIF is created, the amount of property tax revenue that the library gets is frozen. When taxes increase, the extra money that would otherwise go to the library would instead be deposed into a TIF fund.

Niles already has two TIFs – the Milwaukee/Touhy TIF and Gross Point/Touhy TIF. In his report to the library board, Pritz wrote that, during the 2016 tax levy year, the two TIFS cost the library $200,000. He expects that, as the property values within the later TIF grow, they will cost the library between $130,000 – $350,000 a year. Prtiz wrote that it was too early to tell exactly how much money the four new TIFs would cost the library if they are approved.

During Oct. 18 meeting, Niles activist Joe Makula reiterated the argument he made at Sept. 20 meeting – that the library should cut expenses by cutting staff

“We have self-checkhout, we have computerized card catalog,” he said. “With all this efficiency, we’re not being efficient.”

In a report to the library board, Pritz noted that the amount of money the library spent on salaries went up over the past three fiscal years, but it was still significantly lower than it was during Fiscal Year 2013-2014, when the library launched a retirement incentive program. Futhermore, the number of full-time hours has decreased after that fiscal year and stayed down ever since.

Makula said he wasn’t convinced that the library needs to provide all the services and activities it currently provides.

“All those activities – we never went out and asked the taxpayer whether they want to spend $2-3 million on those activities,” he said. “Maybe it might be good of idea to put a referendum on the spring ballot.”

Martin used the meeting’s public comment period to make a statement, saying that he felt that the majority of the board wanted to proceed with a levy increase without considering any alternatives. What he hoped, he said, was to get an item on the agenda to at least discuss whether there was a way to reduce the levy.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t work together to get the item on the agenda,” Martin said.

Later during the meeting, he emphasized that he liked the library’s programs – he just through that cuts were at least something worth considering.

Resident Kathy Nichols, on the other hand, felt that she didn’t mind the tax increase, because she liked the variety of materials, as well as all of the activities and programs, that the library offered.

“I want them to have the money they need,” she said.

Her son, Edward Nichols, agreed.

“[When it comes to] increase in tax, I’m all for it,” he said, explaining that he liked the direction the library was going, and that, if the library must have more money to keep everything going, he was all for it.

As the library prepared to vote for the levy, Martin made a motion to table the vote until next month to give the library staff time to look into whether any aspects of the library’s operations could be cut. The motion was defeated 2-5, with him and Drblik casting the “yes” votes.

Trustee Patti Rozanski said that, while she originally leaned toward keeping the levy flat, Pritz’s report convinced her otherwise.

“Possible Illinois tax freeze scares me to death,” she said. “And beyond that the Niles TIF designations. I don’t understand [why the library has no say in it].”

Trustee Tim Spadoni said he supported the increase.

“I look at it as a regular cost of living adjustment,” he said. “[Property tax revenue] is the way we fund it – we don’t have any other mechanism for bringing in funds.”

Drblik said that Niles has seen an increase in homeless population, and she was worried that, little by little, tax increases might be pushing people struggling to hang on to their homes out.

“So many people don’t realize [the extent of the problem], because we all look like we’re doing just fine,” she said.