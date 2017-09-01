Niles man charged with several Morton Grove vehicle burglaries

Christopher Stachon-Groblowy, 23, of Niles was arrested Aug. 24 in connection with numerous vehicle and garage burglaries, according to Morton Grove Police.

Morton Grove Police responded to a midnight call from a homeowner about a male acting suspiciously and entering a garage. The suspect escaped on foot after being confronted by the homeowner. During a search of the neighborhood patrol officers located Stachon-Groblowy hiding behind Hynes School and in possession of numerous items that he could not account for. Officers identified several vehicles and garages that had been entered by Stachon-Groblowy and were able to identify the owners of the recovered property.

The Morton Grove Police Department wishes to acknowledge the resident that listened to requests to ‘See Something, Say Something’ and to their own midnight shift officers that are out patrolling while most people are sleeping.