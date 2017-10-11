Niles montessori raises $1,000 for hurricane victims

During the week of October 2-6, Children’s Learning World Montessori School kindergarten, first, and second-grade students raised funds for victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Saddened by the devastation caused by these natural disasters, the students decided to help the victims, especially children who lost their schools. They were also concerned about their classmate’s grandfather in Puerto Rico who was there when Hurricane Maria hit the island.

The 12 students of Dayani Pieri and Stacy Gordon’s class decided to hold a bake sale to raise money for this cause. All the parents, students, and teachers of the school contributed goods for the sale. Tracy Gordon, a parent of two of elementary students, designed and printed posters. Terry Nuccio, a teacher at the school, organized donations from community businesses. The Works, Pita Inn, Chasers, Wendy’s, Jewel, Nancy’s Pizza, and Cici’s Pizza donated food and supplies to help the fundraiser. Within the five days, the students raised over $1,000 which will go towards helping the schools in affected areas. In addition to manning the tables, learning about handling money and being polite to the customers, students most importantly learned how to do their part to make a difference in the world and to care for those in need.

Children’s Learning World Montessori School is a private not-for-profit establishment located at 8101 Golf Road, Niles. It is 83 students strong.

The staff and students of Children’s Learning World Montessori School thank the sponsors and the community for all their support.