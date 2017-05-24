Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge Police Blotter: April 15-May 7

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NILES

APRIL 27

A woman reported her reading glasses were stolen while inside a store in the 8600 block of Golf Road.

APRIL 28

A man stole 19 packs of cigarettes, valued at $274, from a store in the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue.

A 1998 Acura was reportedly stolen overnight between April 27 and April 28 from the 8200 block of Dempster Street.

APRIL 29

Twenty-five plants, valued at $625, were stolen from outside a business in the 7700 block of Lehigh Avenue.

William J. Kelly, 51, of Park Ridge, was charged with disorderly conduct, retail theft, criminal trespass and resisting a police officer. Police were called to a restaurant on the 7100 block of Milwaukee Avenue where Kelly was allegedly threatening customers. Before officers arrived, police said Kelly walked over to the a neighboring CVS store, where he allegedly stole a can of beer and called a female employee “offensive names.” When police attempted to take Kelly into custody in the 6300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, he allegedly began to resist.

Cristian Rivera, 37, of Niles, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct on after police said he was found intoxicated inside a home. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and also ticketed for public intoxication, police said.

A purse was stolen from a car parked in a lot on the 9200 block of Milwaukee Avenue on the night of. Four other cars parked in the lot were also forcibly entered, but nothing appeared to be missing.

APRIL 30

Police said a store on the 7800 block of Milwaukee Avenue was broken into and phones were reported stolen.

An unknown man in his 40s allegedly stole $91 worth of crab legs from a store in the 5700 block of Touhy Avenue.

MAY 1

Between April 29 and May 1, someone placed glue all over a bank’s ATM in the 7700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, police said. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

MAY 4

Dashty Danha, 37, of Niles, was charged with domestic battery.

Three men reportedly ordered multiple sandwiches and drinks from a restaurant on the 800 block of Civic Center Drive and then left without paying.

MAY 5

Earl Taliaferro, 60, no known address, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct. According to police, Taliaferro was accused of pushing a stopping cart into a 41-year-old woman inside a store in the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue and then attempting to punch her after telling her to get out of the way. Police said a “pushing match” occurred between the two.

Fifty storage containers, valued at $150, were discovered missing from a store on the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue.

MORTON GROVE

APRIL 15

Celeste Taylor, 36, of Prospect Heights, was charged with driving under the influence following an incident On the 7900 block of Golf.

APRIL 21

Santos L. Garcia, 44, of Chicago, was charged with hit and run following an incident at Lincoln and Mango avenues. Police said Garcia left the scene of a property damage accident. Police said they contacted Garcia and he turned himself in.

APRIL 24

A cell phone was reported stolen on the 7900 block of Golf. A woman said she set her cell phone down while making a payment at the retailer store. She returned a short time later and the phone was gone.

APRIL 26

A woman in the 6300 block of Lincoln Avenue reported that while selling furniture on Craigslist she was contact by a buyer who wanted to use PayPal. The buyer allegedly provided a fake Pay Pal address and wanted the woman to return $450 via Money Gram. The woman became suspicious and was able to halt transaction.

APRIL 27

A cell phone and cash were stolen from a retailer in the 6000 block of Dempster Street. Three males reportedly entered the business demanding money and made comments about retrieving a gun and pipe.

Francisco Nieto, 30, of Chicago; and Rodriguez Gonzalez-Fernando, 35, of Evanston, were each charged with disorderly conduct following an incident On the 8600 block of Waukegan. Police said Nieto and Gonzalez-Fernando were discovered drinking inside a public storage facility and were each issued local citations.

Nusaibah A. Khan, 29, of Des Plaines, was charged with possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia following an incident at Dempster Street and Ottawa Avenue. Police say Khan was stopped for a traffic violation and was issued a local citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and cannabis.

APRIL 28

William G. Chapman, 58, of Grayslake, was charged with possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia following an incident on the 6000 block of Dempster Street. Police said Chapman was a pedestrian who defecated in the bushes. During a search, cannabis and drug paraphernalia were located. Suspect was issued a local Morton Grove citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and cannabis.

Someone reported that they were cleaning out the home of a deceased relative in the 5800 block of Reba and found a hand grenade. The Cook County bomb squad responded and took possession of the grenade.

APRIL 29

A man reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his van while it was parked in the 5500 block of Lincoln.

A woman reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from her van while it was parked in the 5500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police said the woman witnessed two offenders flee in a white Toyota sedan.

A man reported that someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle parked in the 5600 block of Theobald Road.

A man reportedly stole an air conditioner from a retailer in the 6300 block of Oakton Street and left in a blue Ford.

PARK RIDGE

APRIL 28

A cellphone was reported stolen from a building on the first block of South Western Avenue.

MAY 2

A fire extinguisher was discharged inside a portable toilet on the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue on, police said.

MAY 5

Terrance A. David, 48, of Chicago, was charged with theft after he was accused of stealing more than $12,000 from a Park Ridge woman. According to police, the 46-year-old woman alleged that she met David for the first time on Feb. 15 and agreed to let him use her credit cards to buy various items for a bar he said he owned. The woman also reportedly gave David the keys to her car and house and told police that he removed items from her garage as well. When David allegedly failed to return the items and pay the woman back for the credit card purchases, she contacted police.

MAY 6

Eric David Harris Jr., 23, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Higgins. Police said Harris was found in possession of two pills that he identified as Ecstasy.

MAY 7

Dominic A. White, 42, of Arlington Heights, was charged with harassment through electronic communication after he was accused of sending threatening messages to two people.

Declan English, 30, of Park Ridge, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper lane usage, failure to signal and speeding.

Lawrence M. Foss, 25, of Park Ridge, was charged with disorderly conduct after police said he threatened a man at the Hinkley Skate Park, 25 Busse Highway. According to witnesses Foss was skateboarding when his board “got away from him” and nearly struck some children nearby. When the father of the children confronted Foss, police said Foss allegedly swore at and then threatened him with physical harm. Foss left the park when police officers arrived, but was stopped and taken in to custody.

Germaine D. Moore Jr., 23, of Chicago, was charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened to shoot a Park Ridge resident in Uptown. According to police reports, a 46-year-old man reported that he was walking with his children and crossing Northwest Highway in the crosswalk at Euclid Avenue around 5:15 p.m. when he saw a man, later identified as Moore, staring at him. The man reportedly told police that Moore swore at him, demanded to know what he was looking at and threatened to shoot him. Police said the victim detained Moore by taking him to the ground and holding him until police arrived. According to police, a gun was not found in Moore’s possession.