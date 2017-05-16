Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge Police Blotter: April 17-29

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NILES

APRIL 17

Two large televisions, valued at $5,000, were reported stolen between April 15 and April 17 from a business in the 8200 block of West Golf Road.

APRIL 18

Steel brackets and mounting plates, valued at $3,500, were stolen April 9 from a locked, fenced-in location in the 5600 block of Jarvis Street.

A woman reported to police her purse was stolen after she was approached by a woman in a parking lot in the 8500 block of Golf Road while she was placing items inside the trunk of her car on the morning. Police said the suspect had asked the woman for directions just before the woman discovered her purse missing from her car.

T.J. Wilson, 21, Chicago, was charged with attempted robbery. A woman told police she was inside the restroom of a store in the 8900 block of Milwaukee Avenue when she was confronted by a man, who pushed her into a stall. Police said the woman reported that she began screaming and dropped her purse, at which time the man ran out of the restroom. According to police reports, patrons and employees of the business held Wilson as he tried to run out of the store.

Latron Tate, 33, of Hazel Crest, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, police said. According to police reports, Tate also had two warrants out of Kane and DuPage counties related to DUI and driving on a suspended license charges.

Marco Garza, 73, of Skokie, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding on after police said his car was stopped for traveling at 61 mph in a 25 mph speed zone.

APRIL 20

A woman told police that the driver of a silver car was exposing himself when he stopped and asked her for directions in a parking lot in the 9100 block of Golf Road. When the woman said she was calling police reports, the man reportedly drove away.

APRIL 21

Kim Flores, 46, of Harwood Heights, was charged with violating an order of protection on, police said.

A 15-year-old Des Plaines girl was charged with retail theft and obstruction . According to police reports, the teen was accused of taking clothing valued at $27 from a store in the 200 block of Golf Mill Center and refusing to provide officers with accurate information about the identity of her parents.

Anthony Ardito, 25, of Niles, was charged with driving under the influence, police said. According to police reports, Ardito was found slumped over the wheel of his pickup truck, which was parked in the 9300 block of Lincoln Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Inside the car, police said plastic bags containing 114 morphine sulfate pills, 13 hydrocodone pills and 10 diazepam pills were recovered. Ardito was also charged with a drug offense, police said.

APRIL 22

Gregory Beck, 58, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after police said he struck a car near the intersection of Touhy and Lehigh avenues and fled the scene. Beck was stopped by Skokie police a short time later, police said.

APRIL 23

Noe Chavez, 30, of Schiller Park, was charged with retail theft after police said he stole $36 worth of clothing and other items from a store in the 8500 block of Golf Road.

APRIL 28

Jonathan Weiser, 65, of unincorporated Maine Township, was charged with criminal damage to property. According to police reports, Weiser was identified as the person suspected of spray-painting profanities on three cars that were parked outside a retailer in the 8600 block of Dempster Street April 22.

MORTON GROVE

APRIL 18

Ahmed Zafar, 21, of Morton Grove, was charged with possession of cannabis following a traffic stop at Shermer Road and Greenwood Street.

A victim reported that someone opened multiple accounts with retail stores using her information.

A victim reported that someone accessed her bank account, withdrew funds to purchase weight equipment and changed her address to New Jersey.

A victim reported that someone filed a tax return using his information.

APRIL 21

Officers were dispatched to a vacant residence in the 7600 block of Suffield for a report of people inside with flashlights. Police said multiple juveniles were found inside. One was the new owner’s son. Police issued tickets for consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of cannabis. The other minors contacted their parents who picked them up from the scene, police said.

APRIL 22

A robbery was reported at a business in the 9100 block of Waukegan Road. An employee said he was working the front desk when two males entered. The males stated they were waiting for someone and approached the check-in counter. They then jumped the counter and pushed the employee to the ground, according to police. Police said the males opened the cash register and stole an unknown amount of money and other property before fleeing. Both were approximately 6 feet tall wearing blue jeans and hooded sweatshirts that obscured their faces.

APRIL 23

Justice J. Smith, 21, of Evanston, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop at Dempster Street and Fernald Avenue.

APRIL 25

Kelvin A. Cruz, 27, of Glenview, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Golf Road and Central Avenue.

A victim reported that she was notified by her bank that her account was overdrawn. Someone forged checks using her husband’s name and withdrew funds, according to police reports.

PARK RIDGE

APRIL 15

Jewelry was reported stolen from a house on the 2300 block of Edna Avenue during an estate sale.

APRIL 22

Fifty metal deck posts were reported stolen from a wooden deck railing in the rear of a home on the 100 block of North Merrill Street overnight between April 21 and 22.

A car’s windshield was smashed overnight between April 21 and 22 while it was parked on the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue, police said.

Locks were discovered damaged on a garage door on the 1700 block of Dempster Court.

APRIL 23

The driver’s side mirror of a car parked on the 1400 block of South Prospect Avenue was damaged between midnight and 8:12 a.m., police said.

APRIL 24

A spare tire and wheel, attached to the rear of a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Higgins Road, were reportedly stolen between April 22 and 24.

Two unknown women allegedly stole cosmetics from a store on the 2600 block of Dempster Street on the afternoon.

A 15-year-old Des Plaines boy was charged with possession of marijuana at Maine East High School, 2601 W. Dempster St., police said. According to police reports, the boy admitted to school personnel that he had been selling marijuana-laced brownies. After he was taken into custody, eight bags of suspected marijuana weighing 5.4 grams were reportedly found in his possession, in addition to the marijuana brownies, police said.

Daniel Bruder, 50, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft after he was accused of taking six bottles of alcohol from Mariano’s, 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., police said.

APRIL 26

An 11-year-old girl reported that she was walking south on Lincoln Avenue, crossing Stewart Avenue, in the afternoon when a man in his 50s, driving a red sedan, asked her if she needed a ride, police said. The girl did not respond and continued walking, while the car headed west on Stewart, police reports said.

APRIL 27

A plate glass window on the 800 block of Northwest Highway was reportedly broken overnight between April 26 and 27.

APRIL 28

Gopal B. Shah, 35, of Des Plaines, was charged with driving under the influence at Touhy Avenue and Des Plaines River Road at 3:48 a.m.

APRIL 29

Malik A. Brewer, 21, of Chicago, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle in connection with an incident reported on March 27, police said. According to police reports, fingerprints retrieved from the scene of a car burglary on the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue were identified as belonging to Brewer.