Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge Police Blotter: Dec. 1-20

NILES

Battery

Linu Alexander, 37, of Morton Grove, was charged with battery, criminal damage to property and unlawful use of a weapon on Dec. 1. According to police, a customer at a store in the 9000 block of Golf Road said he was attacked by Alexander, a store employee, after the alledged victim objected to the price of some merchandise and left it behind without buying it.

Vasyl Yalovitskyi, 24, of Chicago, was charged with battery on Dec. 10 after police said he punched an employee of a bar on the 6900 block of Milwaukee Avenue. The alleged attack was captured on video, police said.

Burglary

A tablet computer was reported stolen Dec. 4 from a car parked in a lot in the 5700 block of Touhy Avenue. Police said there were no signs of forced entry.

Jewelry and other items were reported stolen from a house in the 8300 block of Olcott Avenue during a Dec. 9 burglary

Jewelry was stolen during the burglary of an apartment in the 9100 block of Cumberland Avenue Dec. 9, police said.

A resident of the 7300 block of Waukegan Road reported finding pry marks on the door to resident’s apartment unit and on the door to the apartment building on Dec. 10. Nothing was reported stolen from the apartment, police said.

DUI

Paige Gutzman, 20, of Channahon, was charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 1 after Gutzman was reportedly involved in a crash at Harlem Avenue and Oakton Street. Gutzman is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3

Ching Lee, 42, of unincorporated Maine Township, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 4. Police said Lee was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 9000 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

Carlos Carrillo-Ortiz, 29, of Des Plaines, was charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 10 after police reportedly found him unconscious in the driver’s seat of his running car, that was stopped in a parking lot on the 6600 block of Touhy Avenue. Police said his car was seen driving west in the eastbound lanes of Touhy Avenue prior to him pulling over in the parking lot.

Property Damage

Christmas light wires were reportedly cut Dec. 1 outside a home in the 8700 block of Elmore Street.

Public Intoxication

Police on Dec. 4 were called to a restaurant in the 9000 block of Golf Road for a report of an intoxicated man throwing items around. Police ticketed the man for public intoxication. A worker at a bar in the 9100 block of Golf Road was also cited for over-serving the man earlier, police said.

Theft

Eighteen boxes of ceramic tile, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen Dec. 1 from a job site in the 7400 block of Waukegan Road.

A wallet and a purse were reported stolen Dec. 1 from a restaurant in the 8800 block of Dempster Street. Police said several credit cards were used before the theft was discovered and reported.

On Dec. 3, a man reportedly removed a $660 smartphone from a case, replaced it with another phone and left a store in the 7800 block of Milwaukee Avenue without paying.

On Dec. 7, a man tried to get change for a counterfeit $20 bill at a restaurant in the 7000 block of Dempster Street, police said. He reportedly left the area when an employee began checking the bill.

Manuela Szunkler, 35, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft Dec. 7 after allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $287 from a store in the 200 block of Golf Mill Center.

Ramiro Torres, 33, of Niles, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license on Dec. 8. According to police, Torres was observed driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from outside a gas station in the 8500 block of Dempster Street while the owner was paying for gas. Torres was arrested in the 9100 block of Terrace Place in unincorporated Maine Township, but a passenger in the car ran away, police said.

Ammunition was reported stolen from two boxes that had been shipped to an apartment in the 8500 block of Milwaukee Avenue on Dec. 9, police said. Missing from one box were 50 9mm bullets and missing from the second box were an additional 33 rounds of ammunition, police said. About 20 9mm bullets were later recovered from a sidewalk near the corner of Merrill and Greenleaf Streets, according to police.

Julio A. Jimenez, 24, of Chicago, was charged with theft and forgery on Dec. 11 after Jimenez was accused of using fraudulent documents to buy a car from a Niles car dealership, police said. Police said Jimenez was employed at the dealership at the time.

Jeodar Hata, 34, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft on Dec. 12 after police said he stole merchandise from a retailer in the 200 block of Golf Mill Center.

Warrant

Milan Konstantinov, 72, of the 8100 block of Dempster Street, Niles, was taken into custody on a warrant for retail theft on Dec. 9, police said.

MORTON GROVE

Criminal damage

Javier J. Torres Jr., 25, of Morton Grove, was charged Dec. 13 with criminal damage at his residence.

Tires were reported damaged Dec. 16 on two separate occasions on the 6100 block of Dempster Street.

Identity Theft

A case of identity theft was reported Dec. 16 on the 9000 block of Mango after complainant stated someone used his identity to open multiple bank accounts in his name.

DUI

Stacy Moorman, 37, of Niles, was charged Dec. 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol on Dempster Street and Waukegan Road. Police said Moorman’s vehicle struck a median and she allegedly failed sobriety tests.

DWLS

Daniel Martin, 24, of Skokie was stopped Dec. 18 for a traffic offense 6000 block of Dempster Street while driving on a suspended license.

Christopher J. Dotson, 21, of Morton Grove was stopped Dec.18 for a traffic violation on the 7300 block of Dempster Street and arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Drug Possession

Omar M. Okab, 19, of Morton Grove was stopped for traffic violation near Frontage and South Park and issued a Morton Grove citation for possession of cannabis.

Misdemeanor Speeding

Patrick Kuefner, 21, of Elgin was arrested Dec. 15 for traveling 67 mph in a 35mph zone on the 6500 block of Dempster Street.

Warrant

Chrystal L Floyd, 37, of Morton Grove, was arrested Dec. 20 on the 9300 block of Shermer for active warrant out of Wheeling.

PARK RIDGE

Theft

A 2003 Chevrolet Astro was reported stolen Dec. 6 on the 1400 block of Devon Ave. from the victim’ s driveway. Unknown if vehicle was locked.

Burglary

It was reported that between Dec. 13 and 14 an unknown offender(s) entered an unlocked 2016 Toyota

Sienna on the 400 block of N Home and removed cash.

It was reported that between Dec. 19 and 20 an unknown offender(s) ) forcibly entered a parked an unoccupied school bus on the 800 block of N Northwest Hwy and removed a fire extinguisher.

Criminal Damage