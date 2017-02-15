Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge Police Blotter, Jan. 13

I nformation in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NILES

Burglary

An attempt was made to enter a business in the 9100 block of Milwaukee Avenue overnight between Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, police said. A rear door’s handle and locking mechanism were reported damaged.

A house in the 8000 block of Wisner Street was discovered burglarized Jan. 18, police said. Numerous electronics and jewelry were reported stolen.

Burglary to Vehicle

A purse was reported stolen from a car parked in the 8200 block of West Greendale Avenue Jan. 13.

A woman told police that her smartphone, valued at $700, was stolen from her locked car while it was parked in the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue Jan. 19.

DUI

A 17-year-old boy from Des Plaines was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana Jan. 14 after he was reportedly involved in a crash at the corner of Milwaukee and Greenwood avenues. According to police, the teen said he “blacked out” while driving and admitted to smoking marijuana during the day. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge 9.

Giovanny Flores, 31, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with an expired license Jan. 14 after he was reportedly involved in a crash in the 6700 block of Touhy Avenue. Police said Flores had open bottles of alcohol inside his car and did not have insurance.

Robert Gondar, 47, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence Jan. 17 after police said he was found behind the wheel of a car that had heavy front-end damage and a flat tire near the intersection of Oakton Street and Milwaukee Avenue. Gondar reportedly told police that he was having a hard time starting his car and he was not sure if he had been in a crash. According to police, a bottle of vodka was found behind the driver’s seat.

Property Damage

Jane Kang, 26, of Glenview, was charged with criminal damage to property, possession of a theft device and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 14, police said. According to police, Kang broke into a display case inside a store in the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue and removed a fitness watch. Kang later discarded the watch somewhere in the store, police said. Kang is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.

Public Intoxication

A 45-year-old man from Morton Grove was ticketed for public intoxication Jan. 16 after he reportedly admitted to police that he was “drunk” while sitting on a bench in the 8500 block of Golf Road. He was taken to advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Police responded to the 7000 block of Jarvis Street Jan. 19 for a report of a man passed out on the front lawn of a home. Police said the 62-year-old Chicago man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and ticketed for public intoxication.

Theft

Fifteen wooden pallets were reported stolen from a store in the 8200 block of Golf Road Jan. 17.

Two women allegedly attempted to steal an estimated $1,300 worth of merchandise from a store in the 5600 block of Touhy Avenue Jan. 19. The women reportedly left the items behind when they were approached by employees outside the store.

MORTON GROVE

Burglary

A resident in the 5400 block of Warren reported Jan. 23 that some broke into the resident’s detached garage and stole tools.

A resident in the 5400 block of Warren reported Jan. 25 that someone came to the resident’s home and asked to check the property line for a neighbor’s fence. The resident led the male through the house into the garage, according to police. The resident reported that some jewelry ended up missing.

A resident in the 5800 block of Warren reported Jan. 25 that someone broke into the residence and stole jewelry.

A resident in the 5500 block of Madison reported Jan. 26 that someone had broken into the residence and stole jewelry, perfume and cash.

DUI

Kamilla Chmiel, 34, of the 6100 block of Elm, was arrested Jan. 28 after being stopped at Ferris Avenue and Hennings Court for a traffic violation and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity Theft

A resident in the 6700 block of Palma reported Jan. 25 that someone tried to open a credit card in the resident’s name and made two unauthorized withdrawals from the resident’s checking account.

A resident in the 7900 block of Maple reported Jan. 26 that someone had overdrawn an account opened in the resident’s name.

A resident in the 7800 block of Linder reported Jan. 27 that someone opened PayPal account in the resident’s name and made a transaction that was not the resident’s, according to police.

A resident in the 7800 block of Long reported Jan. 27 that someone opened a credit card in resident’s name and charged $2150.

Drug Possession

A 17-year-old Des Plaines boy was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 26 after police said he was found at Maine East High School, 2601 W. Dempster St., with two Xanax pills for which he did not have a prescription.

Miguel A. Contreras, 19, of Chicago, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment on the night of Jan. 28 following a traffic stop at the corner of Meacham Avenue and Northwest Highway. According to police, Contreras, the driver, was in possession of 13.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 300 baggies, and drug paraphernalia. A 16-year-old male passenger from Chicago was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and two female passengers were released without charges, police said.

26PARK RIDGE

Battery

Brian G. Peterson, 50, of Park Ridge, was charged with domestic battery on Jan. 25.

Assault

Police said a man spat at a 53-year-old Park Ridge man, swore at him and told him his wife deserved to be slapped for staring at people at Panera Bread, 39 S. Northwest Highway, on the afternoon of Jan. 26. The victim reportedly pushed the suspect, who left the area before police arrived. Police said the victim did not know the suspect, who was described as a man in his 50s.

Burglary to Vehicle

Cash was stolen from a wallet left inside a car parked on the 600 block of South Knight Avenue on the morning of Jan. 24. Police said the car’s owner reported seeing someone inside the vehicle.

Theft

A wallet was reported stolen from a purse Jan. 21 on the 1900 block of South Cumberland Avenue.

A phone was reported stolen Jan. 26 from a secured locker inside Fitness Formula Club, 826 W. Touhy Ave.

Property Damage