Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge Police Blotter: Mar. 6-19

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NILES

MARCH 6

A man claiming to have bought a neighboring house entered the home of a residence in the 8100 block of Elmore Street on and took the occupant into the basement where he asked questions about the plumbing, police said. Later, a folder containing old bank statements and checks, which had been kept in a closet, was found torn, but none of the contents were missing, according to police.

MARCH 7

A device used for hauling or lifting was reported stolen from a truck parked in a lot in the 7500 block of Caldwell Avenue between February 21 and March 7.

MARCH 8

Daniel Salcedo, 36, of Niles, was charged with aggravated assault on, police said. A family member told police that Salcedo pointed a folding knife at her while arguing about rent money he wanted back.

An 81-year-old resident of the 8000 block of Overhill Avenue discovered rings missing from a jewelry box after two men came to her home in the afternoon and said they needed to do work on her roof due to the recent high winds, police said. The woman told police that one of the men asked her for a bucket of water and she later found him inside her bedroom. The second man then asked the woman to pay $140 for the roof work, at which she became suspicious and called 911, police said. The men left the house before police arrived.

MARCH 9

A coin box was stolen between March 8 and 9 from a dryer inside the common area laundry room of an apartment building in the 8800 block of Root Street, police said.

A duffel bag containing a man’s clothing, wallet and $180 in cash was reported stolen from a fitness center locker in the 9200 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

MARCH 10

David Ouimet, 32, of Chicago, was charged with theft. Police said Ouimet stole $6,049 worth of items, mainly boxes of refrigerant, from a company he had worked for on the 6100 block of Mulford Street.

Robert Wezio, 56, of Niles, was charged with driving under the influence after police said his car became stuck on a raised cement median at Lehigh Avenue and Gross Point Road.

MARCH 11

Patricia Papuga, 25, of Hanover Park, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diana Tait, 34, of Norridge, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and obstruction.

Michael Tsopnang, 24, of Maywood, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication on after police responded to a call of a car burglary on the 7900 block of Caldwell Avenue. According to police, officers located Tsopnang in the driver’s seat of a parked car, but the owner of the car said he did not know Tsopnang. Police said Tsopnang “appeared to be highly confused and incoherent” and was unable to remember how he got to the parking lot. Nothing was reported missing from the car, police said.

MARCH 11

The owner of a pool hall in the 7900 block of Waukegan Road was ticketed for allowing alcohol to be consumed on the premises without a license, police said.

MARCH 11

A 2005 Mitsubishi was reported stolen from a rear parking lot in the 6100 block of Gross Point Road between March 4 and 11.

MORTON GROVE

MARCH 2

An individual reported that someone stole a Christmas tree and decorations which were left on a cart in a parking garage in the 8300 block of Callie.

MARCH 7

Donell J. McKinney, 28, of Evanston, was charged with misdemeanor speeding, going 64 mph in a 30 mph zone at Dempster Street and Parkside Avenue, according to police.

MARCH 8

Alejandro M. Magdaleno, 43, of Morton Grove, was charged with violation of an order of protection following an incident in the 8800 block of Meade.

MARCH 9

Maria D. Maldonado, 23, of Des Plaines, was charged with possession of cannabis following an incident in the 6300 block of Dempster Street.

Tywanda N. Remied, of Chicago, was charged with possession of cannabis following an incident at Central Avenue and Greenwood Street.

A resident in the 5900 block of Capulina Avenue reported purchasing a $500 Target gift card and giving the information to an alleged IRS agent. Police said an officer was able to contact the Target Gift Card Center and was able to prevent the funds from being removed.

MARCH 11

William W. Jacoub, 27, of Park Ridge, was charged with driving under the influence following an incident at Oakton Street and Caldwell Avenue. Police said Jacoub was found sleeping behind the wheel of his car.

A man reported that someone broke into his landscape trailer in the 7900 block of Caldwell and stole equipment.

MARCH 12

A woman reported that she believes someone unzipped her purse and stole her wallet at a retailer in the 7200 block of Dempster Street. Police said the purse was sitting in her shopping cart.

MARCH 13

Michael A. Rustam, 21, of Skokie, was charged with possession of cannabis following an incident at Church Street and Marmora Avenue. Police said Rustam was stopped for a traffic violation and was in possession of cannabis.

Stevenson R. Albin, 24, of Skokie, was charged with possession of cannabis following an incident at Beckwith Road and Austin Avenue.

Munkhtsentseg M. Rentsen, 57, of Northfield, was charged with retail theft following an incident at a store on the 7200 block of Dempster Street. Police said

PARK RIDGE

MARCH 9

A coin dispenser was reported stolen from the laundry room of an apartment building on the 1800 block of Parkside Drive, police said.

MARCH 10

A gate was damaged at Centennial Park, 100 S. Western Ave., when someone attempted to pry it open between March 9 and 10, police said.

The basement door of an apartment building on the 1000 block of North Northwest Highway was reported damaged.

MARCH 12

A garage on the 700 block of South Clifton Avenue was burglarized between Jan. 1 and Mar. 12, and a snow blower was stolen, police said.

MARCH 13

Jeffery Kosatka, 52, of Park Ridge, was taken into custody for violation of an order of protection, police said.

MARCH 15

Between March 13 and 15, someone attempted to purchase items from a website using fraudulent checks from a company located on the 300 block of West Touhy Avenue, police said.

MARCH 16

Someone cut a construction fence surrounding property on the 400 block of Belle Plaine Avenue and stole scrap material, including radiators, gutters and concrete rebar, between March 15 and 16, police said.

MARCH 19

Michael Draka, 52, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft, police said. According to police, Draka was accused of stealing vodka, valued at $20.52, from Mariano’s, 1900 S. Cumberland Ave.