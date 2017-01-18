Niles, Morton Grove, Park Ridge Police Blotter, Dec. 19-Dec.22

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles, Morton Grove and Park Ridge police departments. Individuals in the Police Blotter who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NILES

Battery

A 19-year-old Chicago man told police he was attacked in the 6900 block of West Oakton Street on Dec. 19. The victim reported that he was punched in the face multiple times by a male, but was able to run away, police said. An investigation was pending.

Burglary

The front door to a house in the 8400 block of Greenwood Avenue was damaged, Dec. 19 but entry was not made, police said.

Burglary to Vehicle

Three cars parked in lots in the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Touhy Avenue were forcibly entered on the evening of Dec. 18, police said. Items including a backpack, clothing, jewelry and purses were reported stolen from two of the three cars, police said.

Forgery

Jianxing Wu, 41, of Federal Way, Wash., was charged with forgery and retail theft, while Xueguang Lin, 39, of Chicago, was charged with forgery following a Dec. 18 incident in which numerous cans of baby formula were allegedly stolen from a store in the 6100 block of Touhy Avenue, police said. Wu was also charged separately with retail theft stemming from the Dec. 14 theft of baby formula from the same store, police said. Wu and Lin are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 13 court.

Property Damage

A man allegedly kicked the door of a store on the 8700 block of Dempster Street, breaking a piece of metal off the door, on the night of Dec. 19, police said. The manager of the store told police that the man, who left the area before police arrived, became irate that he was unable to purchase alcohol without identification.

Theft

Lorraine Wimberl-Norfleet, 51, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft on Dec. 21 after police said she stole merchandise from a store on the 8200 block of Golf Road.

On Dec. 18, a man allegedly attempted to buy several appliances from a store in the 8200 block of Golf Road using false identification. The items were not sold to him and he left the store, police said.

PARK RIDGE

Criminal Damage to Vehicle

Between Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 unknown offender(s) damaged the mirrors of a 2002 Volvo V40 on the 200 block of N Western Ave.

Residential Burglary

Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27 unknown offender(s) entered the victim’ s apartment on the 700 block of Busse Highway taking cash, a wallet, and jewelry.

Retail Theft

On Jan. 2 an unknown female left Ace Hardware on the 700 block of N Northwest Hwy. with a cart of items without paying.

Burglary

Between Dec. 9 and Jan. 4 unknown offender(s) entered an unlocked tool shed on the 2400 block of Manor and removed tools and a bicycle.

Suspicious Person

On Jan. 4 two males were observed walking around an unoccupied home on the 700 block of Elmore.

Suspicious Person

On Jan. 4 male claimed to be with the water department and entered the victim’ s apartment on the 400 block of W Talcott. Nothing appears to be missing.

Residential Burglary

Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5 unknown offender(s) entered the victim’ s locked house on the 600 block of S Cumberland and removed kitchen appliances, outlets, and hardware.