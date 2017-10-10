Niles Police Blotter: Sept. 6-14

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Niles police department. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 6

Anthony D. Messina, 30, of McHenry, was charged with retail theft in connection with an incident in the 9600 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 7

A woman told police that 10 packages were delivered to the driveway of a home on the 8600 block of Sunset Road, but four were stolen.

SEPTEMBER 8

Evelyn Cadena, 30, of Chicago, was charged with driving under the influence on following a traffic stop on the 7300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 9

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars, police said. The incidents occurred on the 7500 block of West Cleveland Avenue, the 8000 block of West Churchill Avenue, and the 9200 block of North Woodland Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 11

The owner of a garage in the 8500 block of North Olcott Avenue reported on that someone tried to forcibly enter the building, police said.

A resident of an apartment in the 8000 block of Foster Lane returned home on to find a laptop computer and jewelry missing, police said.

SEPTEMBER 12

A wallet and keys were reported stolen from a locker on the 900 block of Civic Center Drive on, police said.

Maria K. Vakirtzi, 53, of Niles, was charged with retail theft on in the 200 block of Golf Mill Center.

Alexandre Bevell, 25, of Niles, was charged with domestic battery, interference in reporting domestic violence, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and resisting a police officer on the night of. During the same incident, Patricia Bevell Contreras, 59, also of Niles, was also charged with obstructing a police officer.

SEPTEMBER 14

Nyambaatar Gombosuren, 43, of Niles, was charged with domestic battery and ticketed for public intoxication.

Russell J. Reynolds, 52, Niles, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass.