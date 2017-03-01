Niles police, staff participate in the Polar Plunge

A joint team participated in the 2017 Special Olympics Illinois Law Enforcement Polar Plunge on February 18. The joint team made up of members of the Niles Police Department and Village of Niles raised $2,527.65 for Special Olympics Illinois. Participants braved the cold waters of Lake Michigan at Northwestern University Beach in Evanston. The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois is just the beginning in fundraising efforts for the Niles Police Department. These events include the Cop on Top, the Torch Run and the Plane Pull. Participants included Ronald Brant, Vince Genualdi, Dena Ratajczyk, John Pistorius, Michael Shulkin, Hadley Skeffington-Vos, Katy Darr, and Kate Wilamska (who raised funds but was unable to participate due to being sick).