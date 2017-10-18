Niles roads closed for Oct. 22 Harvest Hustle 5 K Run/Walk

The Niles Police Department wants to provide a traffic advisory for temporary road closures for the Niles Park District 5K Run/Walk on October 22. Starting at approximately 8:30 a.m. there will be temporary road closures for the race. Runners and walkers have been asked to stay along the side of the road. If you approach an intersection staffed with a Police Auxiliary Officer or Volunteer, please follow their directions. Once runners or walkers have passed your intersection they will direct you to safely cross the race route. Please be cautious when approaching any pedestrians in the roadway.

Road closures will impact the following streets: