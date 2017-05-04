Niles trustee proposes opting out of various ordinances

By Igor Studenkov | For the Bugle

In a rare break from the usual protocol, Village of Niles Trustee George Alpogianis placed three ordinances on the agenda for the village board’s May 23 meting.

The move came during the end of the April 25 board meeting. The first ordinance would use the village’s home rule powers to opt out of Cook County’s upcoming minimum wage increase. The second ordinance would do the same for a county ordinance requiring companies to pay sick leave for their workers. And the third ordinance would give the village HR software to Minneapolis-based Ceridian HCM Inc.

While the power to set the agenda falls to Niles mayors, the village municipal code allows trustees to add their own items, so long as the super-majority of the trustees approve it. Mayor Andrew Przybylo made it clear that he would oppose the minimum wage ordinance, arguing that it would hurt residents’ earning power and put Niles businesses at a competitive disadvantage. But the board was willing to at least consider the proposals, voted unanimously to place the first two on the agenda and 6-1 to do the same to the third.

In October 2016, the Cook County Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance that would gradually increase the minimum wage over the next three years from the current Illinois minimum wage of $8.25 an hour. On July 1, 2017, it will increase to $10 an hour. It will then increase to $11 an hour in July 2018, $12 an hour in July 2019 and $13 an hour in July 2020.

The Chicago City Council approved its own multi-year minimum wage increase on Dec. 2, 2014. It went up to $10 on July 1, 2015 and $10.50 on July 1, 2016. It will go up to $11 on July 2017 and continue to increase by a dollar until 2019. From 2020 onward, it would increase by 2.5 percent or by the increase in the Consumer Price Index – whichever is greater, though there would be no increase if the unemployment rate grows about 8.5 percent.

Several Cook County municipalities already used their home rule power to opt out. Park Ridge City Council is currently weighing the issue, while the Village of Morton Grove Board of Trustees hasn’t taken a position one way or another.

The county paid sick leave ordinance, which the county board approved on Oct. 5, 2016, requires employers to give any employees that worked at least 80 hours within a 120 day period one hour of paid sick leave for every 40 hours worked. They may not earn more than 40 hours per year. Like the minimum wage ordinance, it will take effect on July 1, 2017 – the same date as a similar City of Chicago ordinance takes effect.

The final ordinance would simply give a contract to Ceridian. As Alpogianis explained to the Bugle, the ordinance would eventually make it to the village board for a vote even if he didn’t do anything – he simply wanted the board to consider the contract as soon as possible.

Both Alpogianis and Przybylo have restaurant backgrounds. The trustee owns Kappy’s American Grill in Morton Grove, while the mayor previously co-owned the White Eagle Banquet Hall in Niles. While Alpogianis has occasionally voted against the mayor, he voted with Przybylo the vast majority of the time, and he ran on the same slate as the mayor in the last two municipal elections.

Przybylo said he disagreed with opting out of the ordinance.

“If you think that you’re helping your community by holding back [residents’] earning power, you’re wrong,” he said.

The mayor also argued that it would put the village businesses at a competitive disadvantage from businesses in Chicago and other nearby municipalities, where businesses would be able to pay their employees more.

“It’s just something that businessmen can dream up because it saves money,” Przybylo said.

While the board voted unanimously to put the first two items on the May agenda, by the time the third resolution came up for the vote, trustee John Jekot said he was having second thoughts, casting the sole ‘no’ vote.

Revenue-sharing pact with medical supplies distributor OK’d

The Village of Niles Board of Trustees unanimously approved a sales tax revenue sharing agreement with Care One Pharmacy Services during its April 25 meeting.

The currently Skokie-based pharmaceutical distributor is looking to move to a bigger space in Niles. In order to help it cover renovation costs, the village offered to let it keep the portion of its sales tax revenue for a few years. Trustee Denise McCreery argued that, while the village would lose money at first, it would be better than letting the building sit empty – and that it would bring in more money on the long run.

Care One specializes in distributing medicine to nursing homes and other senior housing facilities. The company is looking to take over the former Swiss Precision Machining facility in Niles’ industrial corridor, at 7550 Oak Park Avenue.

As Niles Economic Development Coordinator Ross Klicker explained in a memo to the Niles Finance Commitee, the building has been well-maintained, but Care One would still need to spend money to revamp it to suit its needs. To ensure that the relocation wouldn’t be “economically difficult,” the village talked with Care One about possibility of applying for Class 6(b) tax incentives, but the village concluded that the building wouldn’t meet the requirements. Instead, Klicker recommended a sales tax revenue sharing agreement that would allow Care One to save a similar amount of money.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company would keep 75 percent of the sales tax revenue until it gets $50,000. At that point, Care One would keep 25 percent of the revenue. The arrangement would end until either 10 years passed or the company gets $750,000 – whichever happens first.

During the meeting’s public comment period, former village trustee Louella Preston argued that giving Care One a tax incentive was unfair to CVS, Walgreens and Jewel-Osco, since they sell medicine while paying their sales taxes in full.

As the ordinance came up for vote, McCreery noted that it would still bring more taxes than the $2,500 a year in property taxes the empty building would generate. In a follow-up interview, she told the Bugle that the village expects to get $750,000 over the course of 10 years in sales taxes, plus property taxes.

The rest of the village board sided with McCreery, voting unanimously to approve the agreement.