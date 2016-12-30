Niles Twp. funds scholarships to Oakton students

The Board of Trustees of Niles Township brightened the prospects of 14 local students through scholarships to attend Oakton Community College in 2017. In a recent check presentation at the Township office, Supervisor Marilyn D. Glazer presented a check for $46,500 to Howard Singer, president, of the Oakton College Educational Foundation, and Dr. Joianne Smith, president, Oakton Community College. An additional check for $3,500 was also presented to the Oakton College Educational Foundation, allowing a student from the alternative high school to attend Oakton.

“The Township Board understands the challenges many local families face trying to send their children to college. These scholarship funds will be used to help District 219 students meeting economic requirements realize their dreams of higher education,” said Niles Township Supervisor Marilyn Glazer.

Alyse Burman, Oakton’s Foundation Director added, “I am thrilled that we were able to put this valuable connection together between Oakton Community College and the Township for the benefit of our students.”

Since 1850, Niles Township Government has been dedicated to improving life for its residents. Niles Township is located in the northeast corner of Cook County. With a population of over 105,000 the Township includes the villages of Skokie, Lincolnwood and Golf, and sections of Morton Grove, Niles and Glenview.