Niles Village board approves controversial self-storage

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

The Village of Niles Board of Trustees voted to approve a self-storage facility at 7421 Waukegan Road even as several nearby residents spoke strongly against it.

The residents said that they preferred something residential to go into that lot, which has been vacant for the past 10 years. But the trustees ultimately felt that it would bring in much-needed property sales tax revenue, allowing the village to keep residential property taxes low. And they argued that due to the design, that made it look more like a residential building than a storage unit, it did not look terribly out of place in the neighborhood.

As previously reported by the Bugle, Indianapolis-based Adams French Properties LLC, which own the land, are looking to build a three-story self-storage facility with retail and office space on the first floor. Self-storage facilities must be located in manufacturing districts, and must have a Special Use permit. While the land was historically zoned for manufacturing, it has been residential for the past 10 years. So, in addition to asking for a Special Use permit and some zoning variances, they asked the village to change it back.

The requests went before the Niles Planning and Zoning Board on July 10. At the time, a large number of residents from nearby homes and condominiums came to voice their opposition. They argued that a residential project would be better for the neighborhood. Some also expressed concerns that, if the area is rezoned to manufacturing and Adams French Properties project fails, it could open a door to undesirable zoning uses that wouldn’t require a Special Use permit. But the Planning and Zoning Board ultimately sided with the property owner, voting 6-1 to approve all three requests.

When the request came before the village board on Aug. 21, there were fewer residents who spoke on the issue, but most that did still expressed reservations, if not outright opposition.

Georgia Cogotheris said that she and her husband moved to Niles because it was billed a great place to raise families. She argued that having a self-storage facility on a major thoroughfare would undermine that.

“We chose this neighborhood because it’s a great place to raise kids,” Cogotheris said. “It’s near the library, it’s near the police station, it’s near an elementary school. I want the village to think about what this message the village sends to potential home-buyers, to have a storage facility in one of the main [thoroughfares].”

Louise Siuty, of 7055 W. Birchwood Avenue, said she lived in the area for the past 30 years and she’s been pleased to see all the residential properties go up.

“All of these properties enrich the community and I believe that we need more residential properties there instead of storage units,” she said. “This project will diminish the quality of life for current and future residents in this area.”

John Shaw, who spoke at the Planning and Zoning Board meeting, reiterated his earlier position, saying that he was concerned that a self-storage facility would attract crime.

“I have friends from Chicago, retired police officers,” he said. “They told me that gang-banger types use self-storage to store drugs.”

At the same time, Shaw said he wanted to give credit where credit was due, saying that he liked the building design, at least in the front, and he thought its hours of operations were reasonable.

Jim Adams, owner Adams French Properties, reiterated a point he made at the earlier meeting – his company tried to attract residential development to the land, but none of it stuck. He also noted that, while most of the lots to the east and north were residential, lots to the west tended to be commercial, so a self-storage facility wasn’t entirely out of character.

Trustee Joe LoVerde, who served as the president pro tem during that meeting due to Mayor Andrew Przybylo’s absence, wondered how much property tax revenue the facility would bring. Ross Klicker, the Niles Economic Development Coordinator, replied that he operates under the assumption that it would be two percent of the construction costs. Given that Adams estimated that those costs would be between $8-9 million, that means it would bring in between $160,000 – $180,000.

LoVerde said he liked the design – and that the tax revenue would be good for Niles.

“As you know, mayor has been an advocate of businesses and revenue,” he said. “We get in situations where we try to maintain low property taxes and [current level of] services we give.”

LoVerde noted that, personally, he would not be opposed to having a self-storage facility like this near his house.

Trustee Denise McCreery, who serves as a liaison to the Planning and Zoning Board, said that she appreciated the residents’ viewpoints, but she ultimately felt that having something on the land was better than leaving it vacant.

Trustee Dean Strzelecki also didn’t have any issues with a self-storage facility.

“We do [already] have a storage facility in Niles,” he said. “From the time I was the police chief, I don’t recall any major safety issues.”

The trustees then voted unanimously to approve all three requests.

Adams told the trustees that he expects to finish construction within 10-11 months after breaking ground.