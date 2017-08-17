Niles Village Board to consider arts, culture master plan

By Igor Studenkov | For the Bugle

The Village of Niles Board of Trustees is expected to vote on the Niles Arts and Culture Master Plan during its Aug. 22 meeting.

On Aug. 9, the Niles General Government/IT Committee voted unanimously to send the plan to the board. Niles Public Arts and Culture Advisory Council reviewed and approved it during its July 10 meeting.

It should be noted, however, that the plan the two legislative bodies approved may not be exactly the same as the one that will come before the board. According to Niles Administrative Assistant Cathy Spadoni, who serves as the staff liaison to the the Arts and Culture Advisory Council, consultant Lakota Group was still making some tweaks to it, but it will be done by Aug. 22.

As previously reported by the Bugle, on Sept 12, 2016, the Niles Village Board voted unanimously to contract the Chicago-based Lakota Group to create the village’s first Arts and Culture Master Plan. It was meant to provide a blueprint for what the village can do to support, encourage and develop more cultural amenities and events. Since then, Lakota Group consulted with stakeholders and held several public outreach events.

The preliminary version of the plan provided to the Bugle established five key planning priorities. Those include using arts and culture to enhance the Niles community identity, celebrating Niles’ diversity by leveraging local assets and institutions, creating policies that would encourage more arts and cultural amenities, using “innovative methods” to encourage residents to bring art to residents, and using public-private partnerships to advance arts-related development.

The plan then sets down strategies for achieving each priority. For the first priority, it calls for sprucing up public spaces by adding art by, for example, adding murals and painting crosswalks. It also calls for doing more to promote artistic activities and events, as well as collecting data about how such activities benefit Niles economy.

For the second priority, the plan calls for creating new events and activities to spotlight the various ethnic groups that call Niles home. It also calls for doing more to cultivate young artistic talent by, for example, establishing mentoring programs, or providing business planning and start-up funding services for burgeoning artists. Finally, it calls for the village to team up with local schools, park districts and Niles-Maine library to bring more local events to various neighborhoods.

For the third priority, the plan calls for building upon amenities that already there – such as the Niles Senior and Teen centers, the library the schools and park districts – by putting more of the Niles Historical Society’s archival information online. It also calls for the village to establish an arts district on a portion of the Milwaukee Avenue corridor, where artists would be able to use vacant retail spaces to create galleries, workspaces and entertainment venues. The plan suggests the section between Seward and Monroe streets as the “most possible” candidate. It further calls for establishing an art incubator somewhere else along Milwaukee Avenue, with the Niles Historical Society building proposed as a possible venue. Finally, it recommends that the village review its zoning code and other regulations to see if there are any policies that would affect arts-related development and see how much it would cost to build a “more comprehensive performing arts and cultural arts center or complex” – though the plan emphasized that it should be a long-term priority.

As previously reported by the Bugle, during the June 13 special meeting, the Niles Village Board placed an advisory referendum on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot asking residents where the village should build a “multi-purpose community center” somewhere on the village property.

For the fourth priority, the plans calls for doing more free cultural events for all age groups, looking into ways to increase residents’ exposure to art and helping artists fund their projects.

For the fifth priority, the plan calls on the village to create a mechanism for accepting public arts donations, look into other sources of revenue to fund arts and culture initiatives, talk with Niles areas businesses and philanthropic organizations to see how they can contribute and create a “cultural space brokerage,” where the village would work with property owners to market “affordable or low-cost” spaces for artists.

The Niles Public Arts and Culture Advisory Council would be responsible for coordinating arts and cultural initiatives, projects and events and making sure they fit the master plan.

During the Aug. 9 General Government committee meeting, trustee George Alpogianis, who serves as its chair, asked whether the planning processes stayed within the budget. Spadoni confirmed that it did.

With that, the committee voted to send the plan to the village board unanimously and without any further discussion.