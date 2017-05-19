Niles West’s Cho advances to finals

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

CHARLESTON – The Niles area had one athlete advance to Saturday’s finals as Niles West senior Nicole Cho cleared 11-feet in the pole vault to qualify for the finals.

Her teammate, senior Karina Marin also competed and missed on the opening height.

Maine South sophomore Katie Dingle missed on the opening height of the high jump and also missed the finals.

Dingle also competed in the 300-meter low hurdles and ran the race in 48.31 seconds.

Maine South senior Madeline Dingle completed the 1600 run in 5 minutes, 4.48 seconds.

The Hawks 3200 relay team of sophomore Laura Downey, junior Amanda Walbert, junior Kathleen Glockner and senior Katie Syer competed in 9:54.83.

In the 400 dash, Maine East sophomore Kayla Gregorio competed and ran it in 59.71.