Niles West’s Williams set to retire at year’s end

By Mark Gregory

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

Niles West boys basketball coach Bob Williams will retire from teaching and coaching at the end of this season, ending a career that began while still a junior in college and has witnessed him record 37 years in a classroom and on a bench, the last 26 years as a head varsity coach.

Williams joined Niles West eight years ago after resigning from Schaumburg where he had coached the previous 18 seasons.

And while his career as a head coach may be coming to an end, Williams is as focused as always on the 2016-17 version of the Wolves.

“We have lost a few close games that have changed a few things for us,” he said. “The great news is I love this team and I love the kids. Their focus, their worth ethic – they are working at it and we are getting better, we just haven’t gotten over that confidence hump yet. As soon as we do, I think we will start to finish games a lot better and our record will improve in a hurry. The great thing is there is no dissention. There has been no negative talk. We are on the same page and we are working together.”

Although he knows it is his final season, Williams said he isn’t the type of guy that looks back when there is still a need to look forward.

“I am not real good with that kind of thing,” he said. “I tend to focus more on the present and what we need to do and I am sure there will be a point I may regret that, but I am just focused on what we are doing here and now. I feel a very strong responsibility to the players to do my very best and not take anything away from them. I don’t want to take away from the focus of this team, because there are kids coming to practice every day busting their butts getting ready and I want to do the same for them.

“In 2001 (at Schaumburg) we won the state championship and everyone kept asking me if I thought we would win the state championship and I said, ‘no, but I thought we would win the next game.’ And that is kind of how I look at things.”

However, while he tries to stay focused on the here and now, he admits there are a few moments that were a cause for reflection.

“There have been a few times where things have happened and you stop and say, ‘wow, that was strange.’ Walking out of Pontiac was weird because I have been going there for such a long time,” Williams said. “This summer when we finished the last games of the summer at our place, it was about 10:30 at night and I put everything away and I was walking out and the gym was dark and it was like one of those commercials. I was walking out and realized next summer I won’t be doing this and I have been doing summer basketball for 37 years.”

Williams said that after he walks away as a coach, he will have to take some time to teach himself again to be a fan.

“It will be a difficult thing because I am so used to it” he said. “I coached football for a few years and I can watch football as a fan and it is really fun. If I watch basketball, I start working. I am looking at what out of bounds play they ran and you start trying to scout and pick up plays. I think it will take some time for me to train myself to do that.”

What Williams did do well his whole career is coach.

Heading into this season, he has posted an 83-103 record at Niles West and a 430-258 overall mark.

He won a regional title in the 2010-11 season at Niles West and while at Schaumburg he led the Saxons to a fourth-place finish in the state in fourth in the state in 1999, an Elite Eight berth in 2006 and a state title in 2000-01, when his team pulled one of the biggest upsets in IHSA title game history when it defeated Eddy Curry-led Thornwood 66-54 in the Class AA final.

Even with all the success as he has had on the court, Williams cherishes the character of his players as much as the wins.

He said that is at the forefront this season as the Wolves battle with a losing record and are coming off an 0-2 Pontiac tournament.

“When you have a team that is struggling character wise, it really drains your energy because you are trying to do all these things to pick them up as well as the challenge of winning and losing. That is challenging for all coaches,” he said. “On the other side of the coin, even with our record now, I walk out of practice energized because they add energy to what we are doing. That has been a huge blessing for this season.

“We had years we played four games at Pontiac and that is great just with the atmosphere there and we have had a lot of great kids through. We have had awesome kids that have gone on to do great in college and do great starting their careers and kids getting high-powered degrees.”

Once he walks away from the sidelines, Williams said he has not given much thought to what to do with all his free time.

“What will be nice is when I do get to a point where I am not so busy and when I don’t have everything going on, I will have a lot of time to reflect on the successes and all the things that have happened over the years and all the great kids that have been successful and the great assistant coaches that have gone on to be head coaches and all the wonderful people that I have worked and that have been supportive,” he said. “If I do anything work wise, it will be outside of education because I have been teaching since I was 21 and I would like to do something different, I think. But, I may not do anything and I may just relax and let other people worry about winning and losing. I have no idea yet what I will do. I look at things at right where we are and what is up next. That is now I am personally and I just kind of handle things as they come along.

“I have practice planned out for tomorrow and I know that.”