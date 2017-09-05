Ninth Annual “Take Back The Night” fundraiser Sept. 8 in Joliet

The Circuit Clerk’s Office will be sponsoring a fundraiser on September 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Chicago Street Bar & Grill in Joliet. Over the past nine years, the Will County Circuit Clerk’s Office has made a promise to the community to stand up against domestic violence, raising over $35,000 by sponsoring an annual event to raise money and awareness for victims.

“Nine years ago, our office partnered with Will County Take Back the Night when one of our clerks lost her daughter to domestic violence. We felt the need to help, take action and do something, so our annual fundraiser was born. If you, a loved one or someone you know is suffering at the hands of an abuser, please know you are not alone, there are multiple agencies here to help, ” said Will County Circuit Clerk Andrea Lynn Chasteen.

For more information contact Guardian Angel Community Services at 815-729-1228; Lambs Fold 815-723-5262 or the Domestic Violence Advocates at the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office at 815-727-8928/815-727-8740.

“We have seen an increase in members of our community seeking orders of protection. We need to work together as a community to end this violence against our most vulnerable neighbors and friends. We cannot ignore facts, in a typical workday, our office can process on average up to 10 new order of protection cases. The Court hears an average of 5 to 20 on-going order of protection cases, and about half of those cases get extended,” said Chasteen.

To initiate electronic Petitions for an Order of Protection, Stalking No Contact Order or Civil No Contact Order visit www.illinoisprotectionorder.org/OOP/ (for your protection, utilize a safe untraceable Internet location) select Will County from the applicable listed counties, retain your receipt number and/or visit the Order of Protection Department; second floor Will County Courthouse 14 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except holidays. They will assist you with completing the process of your petition for an order of protection.

“I’m asking you to show your support by joining us on September 8, from 5–9 p.m., when we hold our ninth annual fundraiser at Chicago Street Bar & Grill, 75 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20/person. Spirits and appetizers are included,” said Chasteen.

All money collected from the event is presented to Will County Take Back the Night at their March/Vigil/Rally, and is disbursed to help domestic violence victims through Bridges to a New Day, Child Advocacy Center, Lambs Fold, Prairie State Legal Services, Ground-Work and Sexual Assault Services Center.

If you can’t make the events and still want to show your support or help, please contact Lynette Shea at the Will County Circuit Clerk’s Office or Will County Take Back the Night for more information.