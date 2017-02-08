No. 1 Raiders storm past Stagg to clinch SWSC Blue championship tie

By Drake Skleba

For the Bugle

After their successful road-trip to the greater-St. Louis area on Saturday, Illinois’ top-ranked school , the Raiders of Bolingbrook, returned to Southwest Suburban Blue action on Tuesday. Bolingbrook (22-0, 7-0), opened the game with a 16-0 run and went on to crush Stagg, 81-54. With the win, the Raiders clinched a share of the SWSC Blue Division championship.

Hitting 18 of their first 23 shots in the first half, the Raiders grabbed a 44-21 lead at the half. Continuing their 78% shooting in the third quarter, the Raiders outscored Stagg 25-10, to lead after three quarters, 69-31.

Nebraska-bound Nana Akenten, led the Raiders with 20 points. Sophomore Joseph Yesufu, added 13 points while Malik Binns, chipped in with 11. Kaleb Thornton picked up 10 points, with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sophomore Tyler Cochran did not score a point but hauled in seven rebounds, handed out two assists and added a pair of steals.

‘We went out tonight to shut down Contant, who hurt in our last game against Stagg,” Yesufu said. “By locking down on defense, it really ignited our offense. We are looking forward to going to H-F on Friday. Tonight we had our fans. On Friday, it always is a totally different environment for us at H-F.

On January 5, the Raiders defeated the Chargers 64-55 at Stagg. John Contant riddled the Raiders for 32 points in the losing effort. On Tuesday night, Contant scored just eight points.

The Bolingbrook bench added 28 points led by 6-foot-7 Brandon Lawani, who scored 10 points.

“Our defense was our offense in the first and third quarters,” Bolingbrook head coach Rob Brost said. “We are very deep and I am not surprised by our bench production, tonight.”