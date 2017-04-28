North holds off South for fifth-place finish in tourney

By Matt Le Cren

For the Bugle

Tyler Featherstone was sitting on the bench with a grimace on his face and an ice bag on his knee.

The Downers Grove North senior had banged the knee when he crashed into the scorer’s table in a futile attempt to keep a point alive late in the fifth place match of Saturday’s Richard Griesheim Invitational at Downers Grove South.

The injury forced Featherstone to miss the final five points of the Trojans’ 20-25, 25-21, 25-17 victory over rival Downers Grove South.

“I generally don’t do that, for that reason,” Featherstone said of his hustle during a rally his team, up 21-14 at the time, didn’t need to win. “But its South, so you’ve got to go all-out.”

The 6-foot-1 Featherstone didn’t put up gaudy numbers against the Mustangs – he had four kills, none in the third set – but his determination was a crucial element in the Trojans’ comeback win.

“He’s a hustler,” Downers North coach Mark Wasik said. “That’s the kind of kid he is. He’ll just go for everything.”

The Trojans (15-3) were seeded third in the 24-team field but lost to Lyons Township 25-22, 21-25, 25-18 in the quarterfinals. They bounced back by beating Oak Park 25-13, 25-13 to set up the match with the Mustangs, who went 3-0 against the Trojans in 2016, including a win in the sectional semifinals.

“It’s pretty big,” Featherstone said of beating South. “We always like rubbing it into South’s face because they’re our rival school and a bunch of my friends are on the team.

“I play club with some of them, same as other guys on our team. It was nice because it felt like a practice at first and then we took it a little more seriously, I thought.”

The Mustangs (13-11) seemed to be in control after taking leads of 7-2 and 10-6 in the second set, but Featherstone had back-to-back kills and the Trojans had success setting their middle hitters.

Seniors Leo Malik and Alex Koors began shredding South’s defense and Featherstone clinched the set with a kill. The Trojans jumped ahead 7-2 in the third set and never looked back.

“Earlier today we lost to LT,” Malik said. “We were the better team but they just flat-out beat us. We were down, but these last two games we took that game and put it out on the court.”

The turnaround against the Mustangs was as sudden as it was impressive.

“We just played as a team,” Malik said. “After they got a point, we were like, ‘let’s just go out there and do what we do,’ because as Coach said at practice, we aren’t to our full potential yet.

“And it’s Downers South, so we want to beat them.”

Koors led the Trojans with 14 kills, while Brian Long added eight kills and Malik had five. Setter Michael LeGros dished 25 assists and libero Matt Hopkins had 16 digs.

“We were frustrated because I think we were just as good as LT,” Wasik said. “One of the things that we struggled with against LT that we were better at this time was minimizing their runs and siding out at a higher efficiency. These guys feed off that momentum so it was nice to see us make those strides, especially against Downers South.”

Senior Shawn Tischler had eight kills and three blocks and sophomore Jack Tischler added seven kills to lead the Mustangs, who were seeded 12th but upset Glenbard East in pool play on Friday. Riley Dockendorf had five kills and five blocks and Parker Connelly three kills and two blocks against the Trojans.

“(The Trojans) had a little bit more fight and we couldn’t get back in our groove,” said Downers South coach Kurt Steuer, whose team lost to Barrington in the quarterfinals and beat Wheaton South to reach the fifth place match. “But we’re putting the pieces in the right spots. We’re starting to progress into the team that (assistant) Coach (Tony) Nevrly and I kind of envisioned for this year.”