North, South win District 202 cross country meets

On the girls side, Plainfield North came away with the team title in a clean sweep of the top five scoring places. As a matter of fact, the Tigers took all seven of the top spots.

Following North’s 15 points was Central (68), South (71) and East (87).

Leading the way for the Tigers were: Juliana Stogsdill (1st, 18:38), Megan Patton (2nd, 19:12), Katie Nalley (3rd, 19:39), Emily Bedford (4th, 20:15) and Becca Lau (5th, 20:20).

North’s Mariam Hussain (6th, (20:25) and Riley Frankel (7th, 20:37) rounded out the top seven domination by the Tigers.

Central was paced by Ana Pineda (9th, 21:04), Jessica Homan (13th, 22:28), Grace Grimaldi (14th, 23:21), Noelle Woods (21st, 24:57) and Lillia Louis (23rd, 25:04).

South’s Cassidy Martin (8th, 20:50) was the first non-North runner through the chute in the race. She was followed by Julia Subick (16th, 23:43), Anna Sheaffer (17th, 24:04), Sara Dyer (18th, 24:13) and Lauren Kyser (25th, 25:23).

East’s top five were: Alyssa Suarez (11th, 21:59), Cambrie Gallichio (19th, 24:33), Nadia Munir (22nd, 25:00), Nadia Salamanca (24th, 25:08 and Samantha Guin (27th, 26:01).

On the boys side, South girls claimed the District 202 meet with 25 points.

North was second with 43, while East posted 81 and Central 94.

It was North’s Omar Paramo who won the title in 15 minutes, 30 seconds, but South took the next three spots.

Christian Knowlton (2nd, 15:36), Timmy Wade (3rd, 15:45), Jake Wilson (4th, 15:48), Stephen Merriweather (6th, 16:00) and Andrew Holba (10th, 16:10) were the top-five runners for the Cougars.

Following Paramo for the Tigers were Ben Otstott (5th, 15:58), Ethan Prior (8th, 16:05), Nick Lowe (15th, 16:31) and Spencer Brandt (20th, 16:55).

East’s five scorers were: Zahid Salodawala (9th, 16:08), Nick Pedersen (18th, 16:43), Jonathan Gancarczyk (21st, 17:05), Gavin Withaeger (24th, 17:19) and Ismael Alvarado (29th, 17:39), while Central’s top five were: Jonathan Goetsch (7th, 16:02), Riley McIntyre (19th, 16:53), Javy Garcia (28th, 17:32), Stephen McGarel (40th, 19:12) and Vince Franco (44th, 20:44).