Oakton joins global campaign to prevent violence against women

Join Oakton Community College students and employees as they unite with approximately 6,000 V-Day events held annually across the globe on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, to demand an end to violence against women.

At 11 a.m. on Student Street at the Des Plaines campus (1600 E. Golf Road), male volunteers will attempt the “Walk-a-Mile in Her Shoes” challenge. This event, open to the public, dares men to try to walk in high heel shoes. It’s all in fun and raises both donations and awareness for the challenges women face.

A “flash mob” dance will begin at 1 p.m. in the main lobbies at the college’s campuses in Des Plaines and Skokie (7701 N. Lincoln Avenue).

The activities are part of One Billion Rising, a day of action coordinated by V-Day, a global activist movement that generates attention for the fight to stop violence against women and girls, including rape, battery, incest and sex slavery.

V-Day events at Oakton also include three benefit performances of “The Vagina Monologues” at 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Studio One Theater, Des Plaines campus. Sponsored by the Women’s and Gender Studies Program and the Performing Arts Department, these staged readings of Eve Ensler’s powerful masterpiece will raise funds for Northwest CASA and The Harbor.

Ticket prices for “The Vagina Monologues” are $12 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors. To order tickets, visit www.oakton.edu/tickets and click “purchase online now” or call (847) 635-1900.

For more information about Oakton’s participation in V-Day activities, e-mail kcarot@oakton.edu.