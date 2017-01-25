Oakton recognizes 25 nursing graduates

Oakton Community College recognized its 25 associate degree nursing graduates during the recent fall semester pinning ceremony at the college’s Footlik Theater, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2016. Their hard work, dedication and perseverance have paid off,” said Nursing Chair Margaret Gas. “We wish them good luck in their future endeavors.”

The list of graduates includes four from Park Ridge, three from both Des Plaines and Northbrook and two each from Chicago, Evanston, Glenview, Hanover Park, Morton Grove and Niles: Justin Braddy, Morton Grove; Samantha Bruzan, Mount Prospect; Latoya Burton, Chicago; Xyrelle Cachero, Niles; Victor Calderisi, Park Ridge; James Calubaquib, Des Plaines; Daniel Roland Carnate, Morton Grove; Vealy Celdran, Skokie; Alexis DelTorro, Park Ridge; Dona D’Haiti, Evanston; Courtney Fuller, Northbrook; Victoria Giza, Glenview; Nirmela Hasanovic, Park Ridge; Shana Johnson, Des Plaines; Irena Markova, Hanover Park; Betsaida Martinez, Glenview; Kimberly O’Kerns, Northbrook; Valerie Polak-Reznik, Northbrook; Emmanuel Rivera, Hanover Park; Danielle Schnur, Niles; Amie Smart, Park Ridge; Katarzyna Smyk, Des Plaines; Lester Jake Tacmo, Evanston; Valerie Vivit, Chicago; and Kathryn Wise, Wilmette.

Smyk was recognized as graduating with honors, earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.74 in her collegiate studies.

The college also inducted O’Kerns, Schnur and Smyk into the Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honor Society. The National Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (N-OADN) recognizes top associate degree nursing students with membership in Alpha Delta Nu. To be considered, students must have completed their first year of nursing, have attained a 3.0 overall GPA and earned a B or better in the core nursing courses. Students also must have demonstrated conduct on campus and in the clinical areas that reflects both integrity and professionalism. To be awarded full membership, students must finish their third semester of nursing and complete a group capstone project, which focuses on either recruitment or educational activities.