Oakton’s Skokie childhood education center earns gold standard

The Early Childhood Center (ECC) at Oakton’s Skokie campus, 7701 N. Lincoln Ave., recently received the highest designation given by ExceleRate Illinois, the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early learning and development providers. The Gold Circle of Quality demonstrates the Skokie ECC’s continuous commitment to the families and children it serves.

“The Gold Circle of Quality affirms the quality of work that has been going on here for years,” says Paula Luszcz, Chair, Early Childhood Education. “We’re pleased and proud to provide a lab environment for Oakton students that also fosters the love of learning and helps prepare children for life-long success.”

ExceleRate Illinois Professional Development officials said the Gold Circle of Quality is given to a center after a rigorous process by an independent assessor who evaluates its environment, curriculum, teacher qualifications, and family involvement. The state organization evaluates centers that serve children from birth to 5 years old on how facilities assist in the intellectual, social, physical, and emotional development of young children.

Accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and approved by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Oakton’s Skokie Early Childhood Education Center provides both full-day and half-day programs for approximately 30 children, aged 3 to 6, each semester.

Early Childhood Education is one of the most popular areas of study at Oakton, and each semester at least 10 students gain valuable hands-on experience working at an award-winning center. In addition, psychology and nursing students have the opportunity to conduct weekly observations at the facility.