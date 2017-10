Ambrose Skibinski, 98, of Niles, devoted husband of the late Anna Rose Skibinski nee Wagner; dear step-father of Howard (Shirley) Paskie. Ambrose was an Army Air Corp Veteran of WWII. There was a celebration of his life October 7 at Presence St. Benedict 6930 W.Touhy Ave., Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice appreciated. For information 847-966-7302 or sign a guest book at www.skajafuneralhomes.com