Obituary: Andres S.Beltran

Andres S. Beltran, 92, beloved husband of the late Felicidad M. Loving father of Florian B. (Mario) Bayan, Demetria B. (Florencio) Serain, Chris Cesar Beltran, Mary Ann B. (Emmet) Micor, Eppie B. (Gary) Seminara, Jerrylene B. (Limuel) Sagadraca, and Claridad M. Beltran. Cherished grandfather of 13 and freat-grandfather of 13. He is survived by his sister Consolacion S. Beltran, and was preceded in death by his three brothers and two sisters. Visitation was August 22 and 23 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral was August 24 to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Andres was a member of the Philippine city of Urdaneta City Council for two terms. Funeral Info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.