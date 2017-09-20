Obituary: Angela Louise Cassettari

Angela Louise Cassettari, nee Tomaso, 99, beloved wife of Albert; loving mother of Diane Scarpelli and the late Louise Paul; dear grandmother of Debbie Paul and Susan (Louis) Czech; cherished great-grandmother of Jaclyn Louise Czech, Lindsay Marie Czech, and Louis Paul Czech; dearest sister of the late Josephine Priami and Anthony Tomaso; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Golden Agers Club at St. John Brebeuf Church. Visitation was September 15 at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Niles. Funeral Mass was at St. John Brebeuf Church. Entombment at St. Joseph Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Advocate Hospice appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com