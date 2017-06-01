Obituary: Dr. John Thomas Preston

Dr. John Thomas Preston, 71, beloved husband of Louella nee Blaine, devoted son of Dorothy C, nee Traba and the late Dr. John Bruno Preston; fond brother-in-law of Charlie Blaine. Visitation was May 21 at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral services and Mass were May 22 at St. Isaac Jogues Church. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. Past Grand Knight and 4th degree member of K of C North American Martyrs Council #4338, Past President of Niles Lions Club, long-time Laboratory Director at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital, and St. Elizabeth Hospital, serving Resurrection Health Care Systems. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to K of C Council #4338 appreciated, funeral info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com