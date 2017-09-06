Obituary: Gloria Kay Darnell

Gloria Kay Darnell, 74, a resident of Plainfield since 1971, formerly of Batavia, passed away on September 4 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville. She was born on January 21, 1943 in Batavia.

Beloved wife of the late Dennis Darnell, who preceded her in death on May 30, 2017; loving mother of Jay (Terri) Darnell of Plainfield, Joy (Mike) Curbis of Plainfield and Jeff (Vicky) Darnell of Joliet, adored grandma of Abbey, Hannah and Hunter Darnell; Kayla, Jenna and Maggie Curbis; Stephanie Darnell; devoted daughter of the late Roy and Ella Mae Swanson; dear sister of Gretchen (Cal) Byrd of Batavia, and Gary (Sandy) Swanson of Maple Park, and sister-in-law of Larry (Bernice) Darnell of The Villages, Orlando, Fla., and the late Robert Darnell; fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Gloria taught pre-school for 25 years for the Joliet Park District. She enjoyed reading, painting and creating crafts for family and friends. Above all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, September 8, 6-8 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield. Private family services will be held with interment at Plainfield Township Cemetery.

Please omit flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory can be directed to: Canine Companions for Independence, 4989 State Route 37 East, Delaware, Ohio 43015, (740) 833-3700, (800) 572-BARK (2275) Toll-free, www.cci.org/northcentral. For more information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com.