Obituary: James Frank Uridel

James Frank Uridel, 74 of Plainfield, formerly of Berwyn, peacefully passed away May 15, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with his family by his side. He was born July 18, 1942 in Chicago to the loving, late parents, James and Mildred, (nee Vachata ) Uridel. Adored father of Tracy Lang, Jim, Greg, Alex, Katie Uridel; loving grandfather of Natalie Foreman; fond brother of Patricia (Robert) Whitworth and William (Patricia) Uridel; fond uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate. All services were private. Arrangements entrusted with Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com