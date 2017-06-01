Obituary: John Henry Cryder Jr.

John Henry Cryder Jr. died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on May 24. John was born July 24, 1920 in Joliet, the son of the late John and Helen Cryder. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Cryder, his son John Michael Cryder, and his son-in-law John Prosser. John graduated from Joliet High School, Class of 1938, and served in the U.S. Army Corps during WWII as a mechanical engineer in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He graduated from University of Illinois, Class of 1943 with a degree in mechanical engineering. While stationed in Oakridge, John met Dorothy Schrader, and the two were married in 1944. In 1956 they moved back home to the Cryder Farm in Plainfield. He retired in 1985 as a senior project engineer with the Electro Motive Division in La Grange. He wouldn’t tell you unless you asked, but he invented numerous products in his course of employment and earned the mascot of “Silver Bullets” on his desk, an homage to his drink of choice. After retirement, John and Dorothy began to split time between their Plainfield farm and the Caribbean. John traded Silver Bullets for rum and train brakes for boogie boarding. He and Dorothy enjoyed hosting family and friends at their island getaway for over 25 years. Community activism meant a great deal to John. He was a passionate member and politician: serving as the supervisor of his Democratic Precinct and received the marathon award for his dedication to Plainfield Township Precinct 31 while serving as the eldest elected committeeman in Will County at 95 years young. A champion for the underdog, John was involved with many charities and often volunteered his time. John was also an active member of Plainfield Congregational Church, where, as a member of the “yard birds,” he did everything from painting the steeple, to getting involved with children’s programs. In his spare time, he enjoyed his family, friends, reading, good food and wine, and the occasional gardening. In his later years, John enjoyed spending time with his best friend Melitha Kramer. He leaves behind a large, boisterous and loving family, as well as an unmatched community legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plainfield Congregational Church or Angels Grace Hospice in Bolingbrook. A Memorial Service for John H. Cryder was May 30, at the Plainfield Congregational Church. He is survived by his children: Linda (John) Prosser, Diane (Fred) Spandet, Sam (Nancy) Cryder. Daughter in law: Sandra Cryder. Grandchildren: Justin (Jaime) Prosser, Rachel (Jason) Roberts, Dana (Pam) Spandet, Brady (Jacqueline) Spandet, Catie (Mark) Holoubek, Pieter Cryder. and his great-grandchildren Kelsey, Holden and Parker Prosser, Jocelyn and John Roberts, Stella Spandet, his sister Connie(Dick) Kroeck, Cena (Paul) Nelson and Brother Bob (Joanne) Cryder, and numerous nieces and nephews. Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com