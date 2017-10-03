Obituary: Kenneth J. Kaupas

Kenneth J. Kaupas, 58, a resident of Shorewood and formerly of Lemont and Plainfield, passed away September 30. He was born on March 31, 1959 in Chicago. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Shelly (nee Miller); his son, Brady Kaupas and daughter, Jena (Michael) Guzman; his grandchildren, Georgia and Forrest Guzman; his dear mother, Bernice Kaupas; his sister, Debbie (Joe) Pletta; as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins, especially Paul (Barb) Kaupas; and a lifetime of great friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Kaupas; his brother, Steve Kaupas, and his parents-in-law, Bill and Joyce Miller. Ken played football at Western Illinois University and earned his masters degree in criminal justice. Ken was a proud member of Sigma Phi fraternity. Immediately after his graduation, Ken joined the Illinois State Police. He was proud to be the youngest Illinois State Master Sergeant to pass the Captain’s exam. He retired in 2009 after 30 years of service to the State. Ken then served as Deputy Chief of Special Operations for the Will County Sheriff from 2010 until 2014.

Among his many interests, Ken loved playing golf, softball, card games and the occasional good cigar. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and watching the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls for whom both teams he provided security details. He truly enjoyed spending time with his son and coached Brady’s Little League team for several years. Ken will be deeply missed by all who called him their friend. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Ken’s life, memorials may be made to the Kaupas family to be used for Brady’s future education or the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation at www.isphf.org.

Visitation is Wednesday, October 4, 3 to 8 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Funeral Services are Thursday, October 5, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com